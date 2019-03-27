It took a little longer than usual, but the LSU softball team used an 11-run fourth inning to bring the Tigers to another run-rule victory, this time over Nicholls State in a midweek matchup at Tiger Park.
LSU got on top early after an Aliyah Andrews single and Amanda Sanchez RBI double to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
“I think when you see different types of pitchers, different looks, I think it’s important to make adjustments,” coach Beth Torina said. “I thought they did a good job of making those adjustments throughout.”
But they were just getting started.
Though the Tigers only had that one run through the first three innings, LSU scored 11 runs on eight hits in the bottom of the fourth to secure the run-rule victory.
Nicholls also committed four errors in the fourth inning alone, which contributed to LSU’s offensive explosion.
“I don’t think we were having bad at bats, we were just not making the adjustments we needed quick enough,” third baseman Amanda Sanchez said. “Coach told us to make some adjustments and that’s what we did. We put the ball in play and put some runs on the board.”
Shortstop Amber Serrett and first baseman Amanda Doyle hit back-to-back singles to start the inning before catcher Michaela Schlattman drove them in with a two-run home run to center field. LSU had extended its lead to 4-0 before Nicholls got an out in the inning.
Another Andrews single and Sanchez RBI double, forced Nicholls to switch pitchers.
The hits didn’t stop coming after the pitching change though. Outfielder Elyse Thornhill reached first on an error, but scored two runs on the process. Immediately after, Serrett’s long fly ball fell out of the Colonel right fielder’s glove and scored two more runs to extend the lead to 9-0
LSU scored two runs on a Georgia Clark RBI single before the Colonels finally got out of the inning.
Freshman pitcher Shelby Wickersham dominated for most of the game, sustaining a no hitter going into the fifth inning. She only gave up two hits and no runs.
Coach Torina credits her growth as a freshman and how quickly she has adjusted to a rigorous Southeastern Conference schedule.
Wickersham said she was feeling confident in all her pitches against Nicholls and trusted her defense behind her. She’s worked on being more of a contact pitcher and throwing balls down in the dirt and allow the defense to work.
Wickersham’s confidence in all of LSU’s game helps keep herself motivated as well.
“Just the confidence in our offense,” Wickersham said. “Our offense did a phenom job tonight and that always makes it easier to go out in the circle when you have a lot of runs.”
LSU returns to Tiger Park for another SEC series this weekend against South Carolina.
“We swept Georgia (over the weekend), who is a great team and that just gave us a lot of confidence going into today,” Sanchez said. “We’re feeling good, but we can’t get comfortable. We still have work on the little things. We can’t let getting complacent get in the way of our goals.”