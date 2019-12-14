Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, becoming the second player in LSU history to capture the award and the first since Billy Cannon in 1959.
The Advocate and Times-Picayune are proud to offer several items that fans can purchase to commemorate this historic moment in Tiger history.
Commemorative newspaper front pages
Here's the big sports front page! Click here to purchase!
More front pages will be available later Saturday night.
Prints will be available for pick up in Baton Rouge beginning Wednesday, Dec. 18. Shipments cannot be guaranteed by Christmas.
Limited edition Walt Handelsman cartoon
Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist Walt Handelsman puts his own spin on Burrow's Heisman with a limited-edition cartoon.
Only 250 of these will be printed. Handelsman will also sign each print.
Please note that shipping of the prints will be after Christmas.
Remember 1959?
You can own the newspaper page that printed that year when Cannon won the school's first Heisman Trophy.