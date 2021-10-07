All games on Saturday
NO. 4 PENN STATE at NO. 3 IOWA
3 p.m. • Fox
The SEC has held top billing here the past three weeks, but the Big Ten takes over with this top-four matchup. If you're looking for a low-scoring grind-it-out kind of game, you've come to the right place. Iowa is second in the FBS in scoring defense (11.6), Penn State is third (12.0).
NO. 2 GEORGIA at NO. 18 AUBURN
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Speaking of defense. no one has done it better than Georgia — which sits atop the FBS in fewest points (4.6) and fewest yards (177.8) allowed. The Dogs have posted back-to-back shutouts against Vanderbilt and Arkansas and have blanked their opponent in 16 of 20 quarters.
NO. 6 OKLAHOMA vs. NO. 21 TEXAS
11 a.m. • ABC
In the Red River Showdown in old Cotton Bowl Stadium, No. 6 Oklahoma better be on upset alert. Not only has No. 21 Texas pulled off a surprise or two recently in their bitter border rivalry, but OU has been just getting by this season — taking four of its five wins by seven or fewer points.
NO. 13 ARKANSAS at NO. 17 OLE MISS
11 a.m. • ESPN
A couple of teams on the rebound get together in Oxford after getting pushed around by the two best teams in the SEC and the nation. Arkansas was riding high until it was derailed at Georgia, while Ole Miss took a haymaker from Alabama. Let's see which team has the better response.
LSU at NO. 16 KENTUCKY
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
LSU was on the cusp of a huge win last week before letting Auburn off the hook. As a result of that, this may be a season-defining game for the Tigers. With their backs to the wall, they have to get their act together against an unbeaten Kentucky team in what may be a hornet's nest.
Sheldon Mickles