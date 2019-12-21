Oklahoma, already down one starter and two other players for the College Football Playoff semifinal because of a recent suspension, has lost another starter to injury.
Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell broke his collarbone in practice, according to Oklahoma's Rivals.com site soonerscoop.com.
Turner-Yell, a sophomore, started all 13 games this season, totaling 75 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss.
A few days ago, multiple reports said Oklahoma suspended running back Rhamondre Stevenson, defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins and wide receiver Trejan Bridges.
Reasons for the suspensions have not been confirmed.
Oklahoma will be without three players for the Peach Bowl against LSU, a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff.
Perkins looks like the biggest loss for Oklahoma of the three suspended players. He has recorded a team-high six sacks along with 13.5 tackles for loss.
LSU is dealing with a key injury itself.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the leading rusher for LSU, suffered an injury at practice and its severity is not yet known, Tigers coach Ed Orgeron confirmed Wednesday evening.
Edwards-Helaire injured his hamstring, multiple sources told The Advocate.
The Sooners and Tigers play at 3 p.m. CT inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The winner will advance to the CFP national championship game on Jan. 13 in New Orleans. It will play the winner of No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson.