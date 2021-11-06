Say, do you remember the last time LSU played at Alabama?
Of course you do. Joe Burrow threw. Clyde Edwards-Helaire dazzled. That night, the Tigers settled all accounts, and their win set a course for the national championship game.
A mere two years later — after a pandemic and social upheaval that rotted the LSU football program — a sudden and shocking spiral from grace has left Ed Orgeron a lame-duck coach and the Tigers looking ... well, lame, as our own Scott Rabalais puts it.
Pigs might fly at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN, when the Tigers face the Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. LSU might pull off an upset for the ages. But don’t bet on it. And even if the Tigers do, the feel-good moment would soon give way to the reality of an uncertain future, and a coaching search that will soon heat up.
In the meantime, here's everything you need to know before LSU and Alabama tee it up at 6 p.m. on ESPN, live from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
COVER STORY: FAMILY FIRST
The day Neil Farrell Jr. left LSU early in August 2020, he got a call from his mother. She had bad news: Farrell’s beloved grandmother had been hospitalized with COVID-19 and needed a ventilator. Wilson Alexander tells the story of her fight, Farrell’s return and why it all somehow made him a better football player.
SCOTT RABALAIS:
That night in 2019 feels like a long way off. Every metric says not only defeat, but a total wipeout awaits the Tigers in Alabama. No sunshine. No rainbows. Just the knowledge that if LSU can be where it was two years ago, it can find its way back.
PREDICTIONS:
You want game predictions? Of course you do. (Even if you probably know how they look.) See why our writers picked what they picked. Wilson Alexander, Scott Rabalais, Sheldon Mickles and Leah Vann weigh in on Saturday's game.
BEST TV GAMES OF THE WEEK:
Listen, you're not going to watch just one game Saturday. You've got lots of options. Our own Sheldon Mickles is here with a handy guide, breaking down the top five matchups to watch.
INSIDE THE BETTING LINE:
LSU is facing a historically big spread. The only other time the Tigers were this much of an underdog was last year against Alabama, when the Crimson Tide also was favored by 28½. Zach Ewing takes a look at the line and the over/under (along with his game pick).
FOUR KEYS TO VICTORY:
If the Tigers are to do the impossible, it has to do a whole lot of things right — and a whole lot better than they’ve done all year. These are Leah Vann's keys to the game. (Getting lots of turnovers wouldn’t hurt.)
A LOOK AT ALABAMA’S TOP PLAYERS:
Here’s a little secret: Alabama has a lot of good players. Sheldon Mickles takes a look at the best of them, including Heisman Trophy candidate Bryce Young and star linebacker Will Anderson. Yet again, Alabama’s loaded.
SEC RANKINGS, FROM Nos. 1-14:
Did LSU really make it to No. 8 in Sheldon Mickles' rankings this week? Yes, the Tigers did. Georgia, of course, is No. 1. But it’s worth it to take a look at where each team landed, from Nos. 1-14. There’s a surprise or two in here.
FINALLY:
