LSU found a new star with wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and achieved a comeback victory against Ole Miss in a thrilling end to a complicated season.

Boutte's 308 single-game receiving yards broke the LSU and SEC records as he carried the Tigers to a 53-48 win.

Despite a defense that crumbled in the second half, LSU recovered from being down 48-46 with only 2:36 minutes remaining, no timeouts and a true freshman as LSU quarterback Max Johnson in only three plays.

Meanwhile, Lane Kiffin came under scrutiny for appearing to tell a player to go down on the field rather than limp to the sideline with an injury.

And all of this happened in the pouring rain.

But what are the main takeaways from LSU's win amid a losing season? Here's a rundown: