The LSU Tigers just added another defensive lineman to its 2019 recruiting class.

Soni Fonua, the nation's No. 6 JUCO strong-side defensive end per 247Sports, announced his commitment Sunday morning in a Twitter post that came at the end of his visit to Baton Rouge.

In the social media post, Fonua thanked his teammates and coaching staff at Mesa Community College, where he recorded 114 total tackles and 4½ sacks in two seasons, and he posted a picture of him and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron inside Tiger Stadium.

"I will be furthering my education and my football career at Louisiana State University," Fonua wrote. "Thank you all for the love and the support, it does not go unnoticed!"

The 6-foot-4, 264-pound Fonua joins Memphis University School cornerback Maurice Hampton (No. 14 overall corner) and Ruston High offensive tackle Ray Parker (No. 14 overall tackle) as the three LSU commitments heading into Wednesday's national signing day.

The Tigers signed 19 players during the early December signing period, and with the addition of Fonua, LSU would have three more available scholarships to award out of their allotted 25. LSU ranks No. 6 nationally and No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference, according to 247Sports.

Fonua is originally attended East High in Salt Lake City, Utah, which is the same high school as early signee Apu Ika (No. 13 overall defensive tackle).

After the early signing period, Orgeron emphasized the need for more defensive linemen. With Fonua, Ika and Haynesville High's Joseph Evans (No. 54 overall tackle), the Tigers now have three in the 2019 class.