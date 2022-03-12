LSU is still planning to participate in the NCAA tournament despite the dismissal of coach Will Wade and assistant coach Bill Armstrong, an athletic department spokesperson said Saturday.
LSU’s Cody Worsham said a self-imposed or NCAA-imposted postseason ban has not been discussed. LSU fired Wade and Armstrong for cause in the wake of a notice of allegations Monday from the NCAA outlining numerous recruiting improprieties.
The 68-team tournament field will be revealed at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS. Going into Saturday’s play, LSU (22-11) was projected to be a No. 6 seed in the NCAA South regional by ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi.
If LSU is selected as anticipated, assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry would lead the team into the tournament as its interim coach.
Should the Tigers receive an invitation, it would be the second time in three appearances that LSU goes to the NCAA tournament under an interim coach. In 2019, Wade was suspended by LSU from coaching the SEC and NCAA tournaments for not talking to school officials about the recruiting allegations that ultimately led to his firing Saturday.
Then assistant coach Tony Benford, now on the staff at TCU, coached LSU in the postseason three years ago. The Tigers went 0-1 in the SEC tournament and reached the NCAA East regional semifinals before being eliminated by Michigan State. Wade coached LSU in the tournament last year, when the Tigers went 1-1 with a win over St. Bonaventure and a loss to Michigan.
LSU was expected to receive an invitation to the tournament in 2020 but it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nickelberry has been on LSU’s staff since 2019. He was an administrative assistant during the 2019-20 season and was elevated to a bench coaching position for the 2020-21 season. Nickelberry has had several head coaching stints in his career, most recently at Howard from 2010-19.