The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of Saturday's key SEC matchup with Auburn ...

SHELDON MICKLES

Auburn 28, LSU 19

Did LSU have enough time this week to get its leaky offensive line fixed? If it didn't, there's little doubt that Ed Orgeron's team is going to have an awful time trying to do anything against Auburn's dynamic front seven — which just might be the best in the FBS ranks. That, coupled with a true SEC road game, could make for a tough day.

SCOTT RABALAIS

Auburn 20, LSU 10

LSU is the team we thought it would be going into the season: stout on defense, shaky on offense. LSU has run the ball reasonably well, but Auburn is as good as LSU at stopping the run. LSU can win but must do so through the air. Color me unconvinced considering the Tigers rank last in the SEC in total offense and passing efficiency.

BROOKS KUBENA

LSU 23, Auburn 21

LSU's offensive struggles in the Southeastern game are a tad overblown due to the one-game absence of left tackle Saahdiq Charles. Auburn has its own offensive line issues and was held to 21 points by Washington's defense. LSU's defense is equally talented. It's worth mentioning Miami blew out Savannah State 77-0 after losing to LSU.