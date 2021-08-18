LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. remains out with an undisclosed injury, but when asked about the junior All-American's status Wednesday night, coach Ed Orgeron maintained confidence Stingley will play in the season opener against UCLA.
“Derek's doing fine,” Orgeron said. “I think we're going to lay off of him next week. The week after, he should be fine.”
Stingley has missed the majority of preseason camp and didn’t play in the team's scrimmage last Saturday. Orgeron thought at one point Stingley might return to practice this week, but LSU has kept him out as a precaution.
LSU has a little over two weeks before its first game Sept. 4.
“I think he's going to be 100% there [against UCLA],” Orgeron said, “and we won't have to worry about re-aggravating it.”