Mr. Jumps was at it again Saturday.

Former LSU track and field star JuVaughn Harrison qualified for his second Olympics final Saturday morning when he easily secured a spot in the long jump finals at the Tokyo Games.

Harrison, whose Twitter handle is @Mr_Jumps_, took just two of his three allowed attempts in the long jump qualification at Olympic Stadium and finished fifth among the 12 athletes who advanced.

Harrison opened Saturday with a leap of 26 feet, 8¼ inches and then sailed 26-3¾ on his second attempt. Because he was clearly going to be among the 12 finalists, he passed on his third try.

His best of 26-8¼ was a full foot less than his personal-record of 27-9½ that he produced in winning the title at the U.S. Olympic team trials on June 27.

But the goal in the qualification round Saturday was to get one good safe jump in and make the top 12 while conserving energy.

Harrison’s top competition for a gold medal in the long jump should come from Cuba’s Juan Miguel Echevarria and Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou.

Echevarria led the 12 qualifiers with a best of 27-10¾, while Tentoglou was second at 26-11¾.

Tentoglou came into the Olympics with the world’s best mark this year with a 28-2¾, while Harrison was second with his 27-9½.

Harrison will now compete in the finals at 8:20 p.m. CDT Sunday, 15 hours after the high jump finals are contested at 5:10 a.m. Sunday.

Because Tokyo is 14 hours ahead of Baton Rouge, the time differential means the high jump will be contested Sunday night in Tokyo with the long jump on Monday morning there.

If they were contested on the same day, it might not matter to Harrison. He has become used to winning the unusual high jump/long jump double on the same day.

The Huntsville, Alabama, native did it most recently in late June at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon.

That night, the 22-year-old Harrison became the first American male to qualify for the long jump/high jump double in the same Olympic Games since the great Jim Thorpe back in 1912.

Also Saturday morning, former LSU All-American Natoya Goule, who represents her native Jamaica, qualified for the women's 800 meters final.

Goule, the 2013 NCAA indoor and outdoor champion when she was competing for LSU, automatically advanced when she won her semifinal heat in 1 minute, 59.57 seconds.

The final is set for 7:25 a.m. CDT Tuesday.