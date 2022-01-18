lsukentucky.101021 HS 3504.JPG

LSU football helmet seen on the sidelines in the second half of the Wildcats' 42-21 win over the Tigers, Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

East Tennessee State offensive lineman Tre'Mond Shorts announced Tuesday he will transfer to LSU, giving the team another experienced option at a position of need.

Shorts, who's listed at 6-foot-4 and 335 pounds, entered the transfer portal last month after a decorated career on the FCS level. He has one more season of eligibility.

LSU has now added 10 transfers. Two of them are offensive linemen. Shorts joined Miles Frazier, a freshman All-American at FIU last season. The Tigers needed offensive linemen after losing four starters.

Shorts, who will be a sixth-year senior, started 40 consecutive games at ETSU. He was a two-time All-American selection who recorded 70 knockdowns last season.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments