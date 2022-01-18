East Tennessee State offensive lineman Tre'Mond Shorts announced Tuesday he will transfer to LSU, giving the team another experienced option at a position of need.
Shorts, who's listed at 6-foot-4 and 335 pounds, entered the transfer portal last month after a decorated career on the FCS level. He has one more season of eligibility.
LSU has now added 10 transfers. Two of them are offensive linemen. Shorts joined Miles Frazier, a freshman All-American at FIU last season. The Tigers needed offensive linemen after losing four starters.
Shorts, who will be a sixth-year senior, started 40 consecutive games at ETSU. He was a two-time All-American selection who recorded 70 knockdowns last season.