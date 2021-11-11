All games on Saturday
NO. 8 OKLAHOMA at NO. 13 BAYLOR
11 a.m. • Fox
If you're an LSU fan and believe Lincoln Riley and Dave Aranda are on Scott Woodward's list of coach candidates, you'll want to check this one out. Aranda's Baylor team stumbled last week, so the Bears need this one. Riley's Sooners could climb into CFP contention with some help.
NO. 11 TEXAS A&M at NO. 15 OLE MISS
6 p.m. • ESPN
A&M's Jimbo Fisher is the hot name for most LSU fans, so here's another one to keep an eye on if you're not in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. Lane Kiffin's was once high on the list, but seems to have lost some steam. The Aggies see a path to the SEC title game, so they'll be hungry.
NO. 19 PURDUE @ NO. 4 OHIO STATE
2:30 p.m. • ABC
Ohio State moved into the top four in the CFP rankings this week, yet the Buckeyes know they can't be content with where they're at. They will have to be on upset alert since Purdue already has two wins against top-five teams — bumping off No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State.
NO. 6 MICHIGAN at PENN STATE
11 a.m. • ABC
Despite a loss to Michigan State, Michigan has to feel good about being just outside the top four in the CFP rankings. The Wolverines are counting on No. 5 Cincinnati or No. 3 Oregon slipping up somewhere and they get No. 4 Ohio State at the Big House on Nov. 27. They can win out.
NEVADA @ NO. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE
9:30 p.m. • CBSSN
There's been a dearth of good Pac-12 "After Dark" games, but this one may be entertaining if you crave late-night football. The top two teams in the Mountain West's West Division meet with their only league losses coming against Fresno State, which was No. 23 in the initial CFP rankings.
Sheldon Mickles