Ed Orgeron got the explosiveness he wanted.

On the second play of LSU's 45-16 late-night win against Ole Miss on a rainy, humid Saturday in Tiger Stadium, strong safety Grant Delpit tracked down an interception like a center fielder on the second play.

True freshman wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase snagged an acrobatic 21-yard catch at the pylon for the game’s first touchdown.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire fought gravity and won, driving forward after getting knocked back by two defenders for a 3-yard touchdown on a wildcat sweep.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson sprinted free beyond a felled defender, racing toward a career-high 65-yard touchdown reception.

All of this, again, occurring in the first half.

No. 5 LSU entered this game having scored nearly three-fourths of its points in the first half, and the Tigers were on their way to a beatdown of Orgeron’s former employer Saturday night.

LSU recorded a season-high 573 yards of total offense, and quarterback Joe Burrow recorded the fourth most total yards (388) by any player in program history.

Orgeron had said Monday that he wanted the offense to produce more explosive plays downfield, and LSU recorded six plays that totaled over 20 yards against Ole Miss.

Burrow finished the game with 18 of 25 passing for 292 yards passing and three touchdowns, and he was LSU's leading rusher with nine carries for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Jefferson set a career-high with 99 yards on five catches and two touchdowns, falling short of the 100-yard mark again after recording 97 yards against Auburn.

"He can't get a hundred," Burrow said. "That's kind of our running joke. He always gets 97, 99, can't get 100. But he's a go-to guy for me. He plays really well."

LSU remains undefeated, tied atop the Southeastern Conference West Division, and has beaten its opponents by an average scoring margin of nearly 19 points.

Donning throwback helmets in an homage to the 1958 national championship team, which was honored during halftime, the Tigers indicated that they themselves may be on a special run.

"We're nowhere near (our potential)," Orgeron said. "We have to play our best to beat anybody. Every team in the SEC is going to be a challenge. We know it is. We're going to enjoy this win, and then it's on to Florida, which is going to be a tremendous challenge for us on the road. We're going to be up for that challenge."

LSU neutralized Ole Miss’ Top 10 pass offense, which entered the game averaging 347.5 passing yards per game.

Rebels quarterback Jordan Ta’amu was 3 of 11 for 26 yards and an interception through the first quarter, and he finished the game with 178 yards passing — his second-lowest total of the season.

Ole Miss was held to two field goals in the first half, which book-ended four consecutive three-and-outs.

The results were a drastic difference from LSU's 38-21 win over Louisiana Tech last week, when the Bulldogs compiled 330 passing yards — the most surrendered by an LSU defense since 2015.

"That was definitely something we focused on this week," said Delpit, who led the game with 2½ tackles for loss.

Penalty flags fell on the Rebels almost as often as the steady rain. They began with a delay of game, and the flags continued throughout the game, as if Ole Miss were checking off some sort of penalty Bingo card.

False starts. Face masks. Offensive and defensive pass interference.

Ole Miss’ 17 penalties for 167 yards were the most by an LSU opponent on record, dating to 1937.

Meanwhile, the LSU offense attacked Ole Miss with a steady run game that eventually led to deep passes down field.

Through two drives, the LSU running backs were averaging 5.7 yards per carry — a number that was boosted by a 17-yard run up the middle by Edwards-Helaire to the LSU 48. On the next play, quarterback Joe Burrow dropped back in play action and completed a 19-yard pass to Stephen Sullivan on the sideline.

Two Edwards-Helaire rushes and 10 yards later, Burrow completed his 21-yard touchdown to Chase to go up 7-3 with 5:59 left in the first quarter.

The steady runs continued into LSU’s next drive.

Lanard Fournette rushed twice for 12 yards, which led to another play-action pass from Burrow to Racey McMath for 23 yards to the Ole Miss 36. Later that drive, Nick Brossette spun out of a tackle for a 4-yard touchdown run to extend the LSU lead to 14-3 with 57 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Ole Miss defense struggled to get stops.

LSU converted four of five third down attempts during the first half, and Burrow even drew the Rebels defense offside on fourth-and-1 on a drive that eventually led to Edwards-Helaire’s 3-yard touchdown.

LSU finished the game 7 of 12 on third downs.

Then, it seemed the second-half slumber was hitting LSU again.

Near the end of the first half, LSU was heading for what would have been its fifth consecutive touchdown drive when Ole Miss linebacker Mohamed Sanogo knocked the ball loose while hitting Burrow at the Rebels 16.

Brossette lost another fumble on the first drive of the second half, and LSU went three-and-out on its next possession.

That’s when Ole Miss scored its first touchdown, assembling a 13-play, 59-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard rush by Scottie Phillips.

Then Edwards-Helaire woke LSU with a 32-yard kickoff return. Burrow completed a 52-yard pass to true freshman Terrace Marshall to the Ole Miss 10, and then fit a 5-yard touchdown to the back left corner of the end zone to Jefferson.

Burrow became LSU’s high rusher when he raced for a 35-yard touchdown toward the student section to set the final score.

Burrow was shoved from behind late on the touchdown, and Burrow, his teammates, and the rest of the student section watched the defender walk away.

LSU’s damage had been done.