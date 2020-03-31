This was supposed to be a different week in a much different place for Ingrid Lindblad.

The LSU golfer, enjoying a stellar freshman season, was poised to be one of the prime contenders when the second annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament began Wednesday in Augusta, Georgia. It was a historic opportunity for Lindblad, who if she made the cut for Saturday’s final round would have become the first LSU women’s golfer to compete at fabled Augusta National Golf Club, home of the Masters (the first two rounds are played at different course).

Instead, Lindblad is back in her hometown of Halmstad, Sweden, getting in a little playing time at her home course between trying to finish her spring semester coursework online from 5,000 miles away.

And once in a while, she probably steals a little glance at that engraved invitation she got in January:

The Board of Governors

of the

Augusta National Golf Club

cordially invites you

to participate in the

Two Thousand and Twenty

Augusta National Women’s Amateur

to be held

the first through the fourth

of April

Fred S. Ridley

Chairman

R.S.V.P.

There are actually two invitations, Lindblad said, the other being for the Chairman’s dinner.

“I haven’t decided yet if I want to frame them or not!” Lindblad said in an email interview.

She wasn’t surprised to hear the news back on March 13 that the Masters, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals were being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was more a matter of time and I was just waiting for it,” Lindblad said. “When they decided to not let anyone into the U.S., I figured that they would do something about the tournament. If we were playing, I would have left (this past) Saturday and I would have been prepared to play, but that’s not the case now.”

The Drive, Chip and Putt, a competition for boys and girls ages 7-15, was set for Sunday but has since been canceled. This year’s competitors are invited to take part in the 2021 event.

The ANWA and the Masters (originally slated for April 9-12) are still classified as postponed. It has been golf’s most popular parlor game to try to figure out when the Masters will be played — a run of prior hotel reservation cancelations the first full week of October has stirred a lot of speculation. But as for the amateur, Lindblad said there has been no word.

“As I understand, they will try to have the tournament at a later time, but they haven’t told us anything about that yet,” she said. “About the invitation for next year, based on my ranking now, I would still be invited but I don’t know if they can invite everyone who should have played this year.”

Lindblad’s superb season is reflected in her now frozen world amateur golf ranking.

Ranked at one point earlier this year as the No. 1 collegiate player in America, Lindblad is still No. 4 in the world. She won the Magnolia Invitational in October and the Florida State Match-Up a month ago along with second-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes in her other five events.

With a team-best 70.33 stroke average, Lindblad was named Tuesday as one of 10 finalists for The Annika Award, named after fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam and presented annually to the nation’s top women’s collegiate golfer. Lindblad is also set to compete for the International team of men’s and women’s collegiate golfers in the Arnold Palmer Cup, still set for July 3-5 at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland. Fellow LSU freshman Lantanna Stone is set to compete for the U.S. team.

“During the fall, I saw that my wedge game was a big part of my low scores. The wedge game is something I’ve worked really hard on, so seeing improvements there motivates me to practice more," Lindblad said. "I feel like we have worked really hard this season and we were ready to bring home some more trophies, but sometimes other things come in the way.”

So half a world away, Lindblad practices and studies and waits. And maybe sometimes dreams about teeing off on the first hole at Augusta or hitting a shot into the 12th green at Amen Corner, and what it all will be like when the world finds its way back to normal once again.