Defensive tackle Joseph Evans, who wasn't listed on LSU's roster during spring practice, entered the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Evans left LSU midseason last year, but he announced over the winter he would return to the team. Not on the roster, Evans didn't participate in spring practice.
Evans, who briefly played offensive line earlier in his career when LSU needed more depth, made 28 tackles over three seasons. He appeared in 16 games with nine starts.
A three-star recruit from Haynesville, Evans played in four low-profile games his freshman season. He then started five times in 2020, carving out a larger role on the defensive line heading into his junior year.
Evans started four of LSU's first five games last season. He recorded eight tackles, including two for a loss, before leaving the team.