Former LSU wide receiver Jonathan Giles will return to the state of Texas to finish his college career after spending just over a month in the NCAA transfer portal.
Giles will transfer to Texas Southern, according to 247Sports, and the 6-foot-1, 186-pound senior will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer.
Giles, who is from Missouri City, Texas, told 247Sports that his father worked at Texas Southern when he was growing up and "that's where I learned how to play football and started playing football."
The move finalizes Giles' tenure at LSU, where he spent two seasons after transferring from Texas Tech in 2017.
Giles had led the Red Raiders in receiving with 69 catches, 1,158 yards and 13 touchdowns as a slot receiver in 2016, and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron saw promise in the receiver, awarding him the coveted No. 7 jersey for the Tigers, which is traditionally worn by the team's top playmakers.
But through the first five games of the 2018 season, Giles only had four catches for 20 yards, and he switched to the No. 12 before the Florida game.
By the end of the season, Giles was also replaced as the team's punt returner. He had 13 returns for 92 yards in 2018, and he muffed a punt in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M in the regular season finale.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson returned punts in the Fiesta Bowl game against Central Florida, and when true freshman cornerback Derek Stingley arrived on campus, he quickly was named the team's punt returner.
On the day spring football opened, Orgeron awarded unanimous All-American Grant Delpit with the coveted No. 7 jersey.
"It's a better choice than I made last year," Orgeron said in a news conference later that day.
A well-stocked wide receiver group remains at LSU going into the 2019 season, including Jefferson (54 catches, 875 yards and six touchdowns in 2018), Ja'Marr Chase (23 catches, 313 yards, three touchdowns) and Derrick Dillon (22 catches, 307 yards, two touchdowns).
Former five-star receiver Terrace Marshall is entering his true sophomore season, and LSU added four-star receivers Devonta Lee and Trey Palmer in its 2018 recruiting class.
Giles entered the NCAA transfer portal on June 6.