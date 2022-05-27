HOOVER, Ala. — It was the ninth inning late Thursday night (or early Friday morning), and LSU had a five-run lead against Kentucky in its first game of the Southeastern Conference tournament. The Wildcats had runners on first and second with nobody out.
The Wildcats’ Daniel Harris IV hit a chopper, which bounced high above third baseman Collier Cranford’s head. Cranford leaped for it, grabbed it, landed and nonchalantly stomped on the bag. He waved his finger in the air, signifying the first out.
Earlier that evening, Cranford sprinted in for a bunt in the second inning by John Thrasher, scooping and firing to Tre’ Morgan at first for the out to retire the side in the second inning. The Tigers won 11-6 and moved on to face Tennessee late Friday night.
For much of this season, LSU’s defense has been under a microscope, and Cranford hadn’t played a big role in it — but his quick feet, sure glove and hard throws have added a more steady defensive element to the hot corner.
It was a welcome sign for a team whose infield defense had struggled earlier this season. (Heading into the Tennessee game, LSU led the SEC with 77 errors.)
“He’s been really really good,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said of Cranford. “He had that big play there in the ninth. You don’t want that ball to get past him, and he handled the bunt earlier, and it was a nice play. The ball was wet, too.”
What kept Cranford out of the lineup earlier was his lack of production at the plate — and because star slugger Jacob Berry has often started at third base. But when Berry broke his right middle finger during the Alabama series in early May, Cranford took his place. He stayed there when Berry moved to designated hitter for the final regular-season series at Vanderbilt.
That’s when the hitting part started to click for Cranford. In the final game last Saturday, Cranford went 2 for 5 with an RBI.
“I try to remember: This is a kid’s game we’re playing, no expectations,” Cranford said afterward. “Obviously, I want to do well and play for my team, but I feel like I’m my best when I just go out there and have fun.”
As a kid, Cranford wasn’t the one who wanted to hit all the time; he wanted to make the big defensive plays. And he practiced them, annoyingly, to no end.
His dad, Keith, suggested he get a tennis ball, so he could throw it up against a wall or roof and practice fielding. But every day, when Keith was working in his metal work shed in the backyard, he’d hear the banging against the walls from Collier throwing the tennis ball at it.
“I'm like, ‘Dude, you need to go get to a brick wall,’ ” Keith said. “The first one would always catch you off guard. Then the third or fourth, I’d tell him to go somewhere else. He was always that kid who wanted to learn baseball.”
But earning a spot in the lineup, on a team with a power-hitting mindset first, has been tough for Cranford. So he has practiced on his off days to take more live at-bats when he wasn’t playing. When he got the nod to start at third base May 8 in the series finale at Alabama, it was the same day that his roommate, Drew Bianco, got the nod to start in the outfield. Both had been waiting for their call.
Cranford, a Zachary High grad, went to LSU baseball games growing up, and his dad remembers Collier as a 5-year-old pointing to the field, saying: “I’m going to play shortstop for LSU.” That hasn’t quite worked out.
He played 15 games at shortstop during the shortened COVID-19 season, batting .286 in 28 at-bats, then 31 games in the 2021 season, batting .106.
Cranford has made 26 appearances this season, starting eight of his past nine games at third base. Cranford has three errors in those nine games at third, though one was a little awkward: In a game against Northwestern State, a ground ball appeared foul but was called fair, and Cranford struggled to pick it and throw quickly.
All along, Cranford’s love for LSU hasn’t wavered.
“I knew I was going to have to compete for a spot during the fall, and that’s what I was doing throughout the whole year,” Cranford said. “I was never one to shy away from competition.”
At Vanderbilt, Cranford went 3 for 12 (.250), including two doubles, drawing two walks and getting hit by a pitch for a .400 on-base percentage — a marked improvement from his season’s .154 average and .340 on-base percentage.
“I grabbed him and I said: 'I’ll remember this weekend for a long time,’ ” Johnson said. “I'm so proud of him for that performance. We largely won because of his contribution on offense and defense.
“In this day and age, coaches probably talk about it all the time — but when things don't go your way, the tendency is for the young player to take your ball and go home or hit the transfer portal. And he didn't do that.”
Cranford’s position in the lineup largely depends on Berry’s return from a broken finger. But in the meantime, he’ll take those ground balls.