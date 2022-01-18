The LSU women's basketball team jumped four spots to No. 10 in the women’s basketball USA Today Coaches poll on Tuesday.
On Monday, the Tigers (17-2, 5-1) climbed one spot to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The last time LSU was ranked in the Top 10 of one of the major polls was the 2009-10 season, when the Tigers were ranked as high as No. 5.
The first of LSU’s victories last week came Thursday in an overtime thriller against Missouri. Khayla Pointer hit a layup with 5.7 seconds left, and Alexis Morris blocked Missouri’s last second shot attempt to tie the game and secure LSU’s win. On Sunday, LSU beat Vanderbilt by 18 points. Morris, Pointer, Jailin Cherry and Faustine Aifuwa all had big games in the win over the Commodores.
LSU is idle Thursday and will play again at 1 p.m. Sunday at Florida.
USA Today Coaches Poll
1. South Carolina
2. Louisville
3. Stanford
4. NC State
5. Indiana
6. Tennessee
7. Iowa State
8. Michigan
9. Arizona
10. LSU
11. Maryland
12. Connecticut
13. Georgia
14. Texas
15. Brigham Young
16. Baylor
17. Notre Dame
18. Georgia Tech
19. Oklahoma
20. North Carolina
21. Florida Gulf Coast
22. Kentucky
23. Colorado
24. Duke
25. Ohio St.
Dropped out: No. 24 South Florida.
Receiving votes: Iowa 59; Oregon 52; Central Florida 25; South Florida 24; Ole Miss 21; Virginia Tech 10; Oregon St. 9; Missouri St. 7; Massachusetts 7; Texas A&M 6; Mississippi State 3; Liberty 3; Nebraska 1; Kansas State 1; Gonzaga 1.