LSU's Alexis Morris drives hard to the basket as Vanderbilt's Demi Washington defends, on Sunday, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

 Photo by John Oubre

The LSU women's basketball team jumped four spots to No. 10 in the women’s basketball USA Today Coaches poll on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Tigers (17-2, 5-1) climbed one spot to No. 11 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The last time LSU was ranked in the Top 10 of one of the major polls was the 2009-10 season, when the Tigers were ranked as high as No. 5.

The first of LSU’s victories last week came Thursday in an overtime thriller against Missouri. Khayla Pointer hit a layup with 5.7 seconds left, and Alexis Morris blocked Missouri’s last second shot attempt to tie the game and secure LSU’s win. On Sunday, LSU beat Vanderbilt by 18 points. Morris, Pointer, Jailin Cherry and Faustine Aifuwa all had big games in the win over the Commodores.

LSU is idle Thursday and will play again at 1 p.m. Sunday at Florida.

USA Today Coaches Poll

1. South Carolina

2. Louisville

3. Stanford

4. NC State

5. Indiana

6. Tennessee

7. Iowa State

8. Michigan

9. Arizona

10. LSU

11. Maryland

12. Connecticut

13. Georgia

14. Texas

15. Brigham Young

16. Baylor

17. Notre Dame

18. Georgia Tech

19. Oklahoma

20. North Carolina

21. Florida Gulf Coast

22. Kentucky

23. Colorado

24. Duke

25. Ohio St.

Dropped out: No. 24 South Florida.

Receiving votes: Iowa 59; Oregon 52; Central Florida 25; South Florida 24; Ole Miss 21; Virginia Tech 10; Oregon St. 9; Missouri St. 7; Massachusetts 7; Texas A&M 6; Mississippi State 3; Liberty 3; Nebraska 1; Kansas State 1; Gonzaga 1.

