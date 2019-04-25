LSU senior All-American Sarah Finnegan has been named one of four finalists for the 2019 Honda Sport Award for gymnastics, the school announced Thursday.
Finnegan, who won her second NCAA uneven bars title last week, is a two-time Southeastern Conference gymnast of the year and won the AAI Award given to the nation’s top senior gymnast. A 23-time All-American, Finnegan won 95 individual event titles in her LSU career, including a school record 49 titles in 2019.
Finnegan is the sixth LSU gymnast to be nominated for the Honda Award and the first to be a nominee in consecutive years. Three-time NCAA champion Susan Jackson was LSU’s only Honda Award winner in 2010.
The other finalists are Maggie Nichols and Brenna Dowell of Oklahoma and Kyla Ross of UCLA.
“Sarah Finnegan is the greatest gymnast and one of the greatest LSU athletes ever,” LSU coach D-D Breaux said. “From the day she stepped on to this campus, Sarah put everything she could into the classroom, the community and in the gym. She has achieved so much success as an individual, but I know that means nothing compared to what she was able to do as a teammate to help LSU achieve greatness.”
The winner will be announced next week after a vote of administrators from the NCAA’s 1,000-plus member schools.