A problem that began during fall practice has stretched well into the spring.

As LSU baseball continues its most difficult stretch of the season Tuesday night against McNeese State, sore arms plague the pitching staff.

Eight pitchers are unavailable because of either season-ending surgery or varying levels of soreness. LSU knew before the first game some wouldn’t play, but coach Paul Mainieri thought others would contribute heavily to the pitching staff this year.

“We’re pretty limited with our arms,” Mainieri said.

The soreness in LSU’s arms started during fall practice. It became such a problem that Mainieri shut down the majority of the pitching staff until practice resumed in January.

Coming into the season, LSU planned to rely on a handful of freshman pitchers. Three of them — Jaden Hill, Landon Marceaux and Chase Costello — did not pitch at Georgia last weekend because of arm soreness. Hill didn’t even make the trip.

Hill and Marceaux opened the season in the weekend rotation. Costello pitched in three of LSU’s first four games.

Late last week, Hill, who has not pitched since Feb. 24, underwent an MRI on his arm. Mainieri said results were “very encouraging” because they looked normal. But they also didn’t provide a timetable for his return.

“Whenever you have an MRI, you fear the worst,” Mainieri said. “We just got to get him back.”

LSU enters a short week — the Tigers begin their weekend series Thursday night at Mississippi State — with 12 healthy pitchers.

Ma’Khail Hilliard, who didn’t pitch until the third week of the season because of his own arm soreness, will start against McNeese State. The Tigers will use a bunch of pitchers during the game, some who have not thrown much this season.

Mainieri said he never has managed a situation quite like this. The dearth of arms puts pressure on starting pitchers to go deep into games, and coaches must manage the healthy arms because they are that much more valuable.

Despite injuries thinning the staff, LSU’s pitchers performed better over the past week than they have all season.

During the first Southeastern Conference games of the year, the Tigers limited Kentucky to seven runs over 30 innings. They held Georgia to three runs over two games until the Bulldogs scored nine on Sunday.

But having so few healthy pitchers decreases the depth of the entire staff.

“The short week couldn’t have come at a worse time for us,” Mainieri said. "It is what it is.”