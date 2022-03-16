Considering his longtime friend and coaching protégé was fired one day earlier, there was little to no joy in Kevin Nickelberry’s voice Sunday evening.
Meeting with media for the first time since being named interim coach after Will Wade was fired upon LSU’s return from the Southeastern Conference tournament Saturday afternoon, Nickelberry almost seemed stunned by the turn of events.
But he did manage to let out a brief, light-hearted chuckle at one point.
During a news conference after LSU received its first-round assignment for the NCAA tournament, Nickelberry thought about the Tigers’ last interim coach.
When asked if his 12 seasons as a Division I head coach at Hampton and Howard would give the team some stability with everything swirling around the players, Nickelberry said he hoped so.
“The last interim coach here won two games,” he said with a slight smile, “so that puts a lot of pressure on me.”
Even though he wasn’t on LSU’s staff at the time, Nickelberry didn’t need to be told about what happened in 2019 when Wade was suspended for refusing to meet with university officials about reports of recruiting irregularities.
Assistant coach Tony Benford, who was the head coach at North Texas before joining Wade’s staff, was tabbed to lead LSU in the regular-season finale and postseason.
Under Benford, the Tigers clinched the SEC regular-season title with a rout of Vanderbilt, but lost to Florida in LSU’s first game of the league tournament.
Playing as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament, LSU defeated No. 14 Yale and No. 6 Maryland before falling in the regional semifinals to second-seeded Michigan State.
Some three years later, the 57-year-old Nickelberry is hoping to at least match Benford’s success in the NCAA tournament.
No. 6 seed LSU will try to do that starting with its first-round game at 6:20 p.m. Friday against No. 11 Iowa State in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
While he’s ready to take on the challenge, Nickelberry, who’s been to the Big Dance three times as an assistant coach, would like to have one other thing for the tournament.
“I wish we had a little bit more experience,” he said.
Just four players in the Tigers’ rotation — Darius Days, Mwani Wilkinson, Eric Gaines and Xavier Pinson — have played in the tournament.
Yet, Nickelberry understands what he was tasked with when athletic director Scott Woodward and president William F. Tate IV asked him to take the reins.
While the players were stunned after Wade and associate head coach Bill Armstrong were fired, Nickelberry said they’ll be ready to play when they take the floor in Fiserv Forum.
“I think they’ll do an unbelievable job representing the university,” he said. “It’s a special and unique situation, but more importantly, it’s a special opportunity.
“Not a lot of teams get to go dance, get to go to the NCAA tournament. So you have some guys who will get a chance to go play in a tournament and play a really talented Iowa State team.”
Nickelberry said he will be prepared as well, much like Benford was when he guided the Tigers into the Sweet 16 three years ago.
When asked how he would prepare himself considering it came at him so quick, Nickelberry said it’s simple.
“I don’t look at the 600 text messages I got and I don’t go on social media,” he said. “I just lock in on them and love them up, and try to understand what they’re going through.”