BR.lsugeorgiamain.120819. 2275 bf.jpg
Buy Now

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) intercepts the pass in front of Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) during the second half of LSU's SEC Championship Game against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta, Ga. LSU won 37-10.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU defensive backs JaCoby Stevens and Derek Stingley have been named to the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award watch list, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday.

LSU athletics: See how the Tigers' revenue stacks up against other major programs

Stevens and Stingley were top defenders on LSU's national championship team last season, leading a secondary that tied fifth nationally with 17 total interceptions.

Louisiana-Monroe cornerback Corey Straughter was among 49 players included in the Thorpe Award's annual watch list. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior was named first-team All-Sun Belt Conference in 2019, when he tied seventh nationally with six interceptions.

Three LSU players have won the Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation's top defensive back, which is the most by any college program. Former cornerbacks Patrick Peterson (2010) and Morris Claiborne (2011) won the award in consecutive seasons, and former safety Grant Delpit won last season before he was selected No. 44 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

LSU's Damone Clark, Jabril Cox named to 2020 Butkus Award watch list

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Stevens returned for his senior season despite an impressive year in 2019. He was named second-team All-SEC and ranked second on the team with 92 tackles, plus nine tackles for loss, five sacks and three interceptions.

His versatility playing deep in coverage and close to the line of scrimmage is expected to make him a valuable player in new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini's 4-3 defense, which is also expected to often use five defensive backs at a time.

SEC players opting to sit out amid coronavirus can keep their scholarships: 'We support you'

The 6-foot-1 ,195-pound Stingley, a Dunham School graduate, was a consensus first-team All-American as a true freshman. His production is thought to have been the most impactful of anyone his age in the history of the program.

Stingley started in all 14 games and led the Southeastern Conference with six interceptions, which ranked fifth nationally, and was unanimously named SEC Newcomer of the Year. He returned four punts for 52 yards — a role that is expected to increase in 2020.

2020 Thorpe Award watch list

NameSchool
Patrick SurtainAlabama
Shaun JollyAppalachian State
Antonio PhillipsBall State
Amechi UzodinmaBall State
Kekaula KanihoBoise State
Jalen WalkerBoise State
Tyrone HillBuffalo
Camryn BynumCalifornia
Richie GrantCentral Florida
Aaron RobinsonCentral Florida
Darrick ForrestCincinnati
Ahmad GardnerCincinnati
James WigginsCincinnati
Derion KendrickClemson
Kaiir ElamFlorida
Hamsah NasirildeenFlorida State
Richard LeCounteGeorgia
Eric StokesGeorgia
Kenderick DuncanGeorgia Southern
Greg EisworthIowa State
Corey StraughterLouisiana-Monroe
JaCoby StevensLSU
Derek StingleyLSU
T.J. CarterMemphis
Emmanuel RugambaMiami (Ohio)
Sterling WeatherfordMiami (Ohio)
Ambry ThomasMichigan
Reed BlankenshipMiddle Tennessee State
Shaun WadeOhio State
Kolby Harvell-PeelOklahoma State
Kaleb Ford-DementOld Dominion
Thomas GrahamOregon
Jevon HollandOregon
Lamont WadePenn State
Paris FordPittsburgh
Darren HallSan Diego State
Tariq ThompsonSan Diego State
Israel MukuamuSouth Carolina
Talanoa HufangaSouthern Cal
Paulson AdeboStanford
Andre CiscoSyracuse
Trevon MoehrigTCU
Caden SternsTexas
Dell PettusTroy
Brontae HarrisUAB
Caleb FarleyVirginia Tech
Jermain WallerVirginia Tech
Elijah MoldenWashington
Eric BurrellWisconsin

NCAA: Players who test positive for coronavirus must isolate for 10 days; see full guidelines

Report: College football players who test positive for coronavirus must sit out at least 10 days

LSU's Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall named to Biletnikoff Award watch list

Email Brooks Kubena at bkubena@theadvocate.com.

View comments