LSU defensive backs JaCoby Stevens and Derek Stingley have been named to the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award watch list, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Monday.
Stevens and Stingley were top defenders on LSU's national championship team last season, leading a secondary that tied fifth nationally with 17 total interceptions.
Louisiana-Monroe cornerback Corey Straughter was among 49 players included in the Thorpe Award's annual watch list. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior was named first-team All-Sun Belt Conference in 2019, when he tied seventh nationally with six interceptions.
Three LSU players have won the Thorpe Award, given annually to the nation's top defensive back, which is the most by any college program. Former cornerbacks Patrick Peterson (2010) and Morris Claiborne (2011) won the award in consecutive seasons, and former safety Grant Delpit won last season before he was selected No. 44 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Stevens returned for his senior season despite an impressive year in 2019. He was named second-team All-SEC and ranked second on the team with 92 tackles, plus nine tackles for loss, five sacks and three interceptions.
His versatility playing deep in coverage and close to the line of scrimmage is expected to make him a valuable player in new defensive coordinator Bo Pelini's 4-3 defense, which is also expected to often use five defensive backs at a time.
The 6-foot-1 ,195-pound Stingley, a Dunham School graduate, was a consensus first-team All-American as a true freshman. His production is thought to have been the most impactful of anyone his age in the history of the program.
Stingley started in all 14 games and led the Southeastern Conference with six interceptions, which ranked fifth nationally, and was unanimously named SEC Newcomer of the Year. He returned four punts for 52 yards — a role that is expected to increase in 2020.
