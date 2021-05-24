The Southeastern Conference tournament begins Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama. The tournament begins with a single-elimination round before it shifts into double-elimination Wednesday. The top-four seeds — Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt, in that order — received first-round byes.

Take a look at some names to remember and the teams with the most to gain before first pitch between No. 6 Florida and No. 11 Kentucky at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

MOST DOMINANT PITCHER

Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

The second-year right-hander is projected as one of the first picks in the Major League Baseball draft. He has a 2.12 ERA and limited hitters to a .128 batting average.

MOST FEARED HITTER

Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

The senior outfielder leads the conference in batting average (.387), ranks seventh in slugging percentage (.618) and fourth in on-base percentage (.460) along with eight home runs.

TEAMS WITH THE MOST TO GAIN

Florida, LSU

After getting swept by Arkansas last weekend, Florida needs a couple wins to regain some momentum and ensure it hosts an NCAA regional. LSU has surged toward the postseason but still sits on the bubble. With their No. 21 RPI, the Tigers could use one more win to feel comfortable.

TEAMS PLANNING TO HOST REGIONALS

When the NCAA announced its potential regional sites — predetermined this year because of coronavirus protocols — Arkansas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Florida and South Carolina made the list. South Carolina needs a deep run to still host. Florida might as well.

BUBBLE WATCH

Georgia, Alabama

Both teams have mediocre RPIs — Alabama 36, Georgia 41 — and sub-.500 SEC records. That wouldn’t make the tournament in a normal year, but with a soft bubble this season, they remain in contention.