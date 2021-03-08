Coach Paul Mainieri said LSU will make some changes to its infield after losing a series to Oral Roberts last weekend, starting with the anticipated return of sophomore second baseman Cade Doughty.

Doughty didn’t play last week as he recovered from a left shoulder subluxation, and he watched from the dugout as LSU lost two of its three games against Oral Roberts, a team that entered the series with a 2-6 record.

“I feel strongly that he's one of the best players not only on our team but in our league,” Mainieri said during a virtual press conference Monday. “He would've done something yesterday to score at least another run or two. Maybe that would've made the difference in us winning that ballgame yesterday.”

LSU instead lost 3-1 on Sunday, doomed by one disastrous defensive sequence and a sudden lack of offensive production. After also losing Friday’s game 22-7, LSU dropped to No. 15 in the country, down seven spots from last week.

Mainieri believes Doughty’s return will help LSU improve. The sophomore, who was batting .321 with two home runs and 10 RBIs at the time of his injury, could return to the lineup Tuesday against Texas Southern. LSU planned for Doughty to hit and field ground balls Monday afternoon, testing his left shoulder.

“If everything goes well,” Mainieri said, “he'll be able to play tomorrow night.”

Once Doughty returns, Mainieri said LSU will change parts of the infield, saying, “hopefully this will be the magic moves that we need” with six games until the Southeastern Conference schedule begins. Mainieri declined to reveal what those alterations might be other than Doughty’s imminent return.

“I want to work some guys out first and make sure we're going to do it,” Mainieri said, “and I want to talk to the guys first.”

Doughty’s absence affected LSU in multiple ways last week, from the structure of its batting order to its defensive alignment.

Without Doughty batting third, Mainieri positioned three straight left-handed hitters — freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan, freshman outfielder Brody Drost and junior designated hitter Cade Beloso — near the top of the lineup in four of LSU’s five games.

On Sunday, Mainieri hoped the trio could produce runs before Oral Roberts took advantage of the matchup with a left-handed reliever. But LSU only led 1-0 when Oral Roberts inserted left-hander Adam Scoggins with two outs and a runner on first in the seventh inning.

Scoggins walked Morgan and struck out Drost. He forced Beloso to ground out in the eighth. Doughty would have split them with a right-handed bat.

“If you have Cade Doughty right there in the middle of that group, you break up those left-handers, which makes that left-hander late in the game not as effective,” Mainieri said. “I made it very easy for their coach to bring him in at that particular time.”

Playing without Doughty also forced LSU to move sophomore infielder Zach Arnold to second base and start junior Drew Bianco at shortstop. Arnold looked uncomfortable playing second base and committed two throwing errors. Bianco went 2 for 16 last week with three RBIs, one walk and seven strikeouts.

As a whole, LSU went 1 for 15 with runners on base and 1 for 7 with them in scoring position during its loss Sunday. The Tigers scored less than five runs for the first time this season as stiff winds blew into Alex Box Stadium.

“I knew runs were going to be really hard to come by yesterday because of the wind blowing straight in, and when I looked at our lineup, I felt there were some parts of the lineup that were not going to be very productive for us offensively,” Mainieri said. “You put Cade in the lineup, it just gives you better balance throughout your lineup. It's amazing one guy can make that much of a difference, but it allows you to do different things.”

Other than changing the infield, Mainieri also said LSU needs to determine more solidified roles for its relief pitchers. Those will be easier to define once LSU stops playing five games per week, but after a disappointing series, Mainieri’s glad LSU will play another packed week. More games can help the team move past the losses to Oral Roberts.

“I'm glad we have a five-game week again to put this in the rear view mirror as quickly as we can,” Mainieri said. “Hopefully we'll get better.”