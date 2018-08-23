Most days, Cole Tracy grabs his lunch and heads out the tunnel from the LSU locker room and into Tiger Stadium, enjoying the vast solitude of the place, and thinking of what might be.
“I’m very fortunate to be in this position,” Tracy said. “I want to soak up every opportunity I have.”
Tracy has one year in which to soak, having transferred to LSU from tiny Division II Assumption College for his senior season. A transfer that Tracy was encouraged to make by his former coach at Assumption, Bob Chesney, before Chesney knew he was moving on to become the coach at Holy Cross College a couple of miles away.
“We were talking things through after the season and I definitely had an idea that he could play at a higher level,” Chesney said. “The ability to play in front of 100,000 people will help him take the next step (to the NFL), if he’s blessed to do that.
“I’m very close to all my players. I always what what’s best for them. He did his job for four years and had an opportunity for a fifth and final year (after redshirting as a freshman). He did more for our team than a lot of people in terms of production.”
More than most any kicker around the country on the non-FBS level.
Tracy won the 2017 Fred Mitchell Award, given to the nation’s top kicker in FCS, NCAA Division II, Division III or the junior-college level for excellence on the field and in the community. Tracy displayed machine-like accuracy, leading Division II in field goals made (27 of 29) and field-goal percentage (.931), plus making all 67 of his extra-point attempts.
Tracy found out he won the Mitchell Award the same week he was talking to LSU about transferring — and finishing his finals at Assumption. He went to Chicago for the awards ceremony, then sent the trophy back home to Camarillo, California, with his parents before heading to LSU, which he chose despite never having set foot on campus.
“My years before are the years before,” Tracy said. “I’m focusing on today’s practice and tomorrow’s practice and after that.”
After that is filling a much-needed role as the Tigers’ starting place-kicker. Though LSU returns both Connor Culp and former Catholic High kicker Jack Gonsoulin, the Tigers struggled to put field goals through the uprights last season. Culp and Gonsoulin were a combined 16 of 27, prompting coach Ed Orgeron to grouse last October “we just don’t have a field goal kicker.”
While Tracy hasn’t been promised that job yet, he appears poised to fill it.
“We got the best graduate transfer (kicker) in Cole Tracy and he has not disappointed,” Orgeron said Wednesday night during his first weekly radio show. “He might have missed one field goal in all of our scrimmages.”
At many positions, a player transferring from the Division II level to the uber-talented Southeastern Conference might seem inadequate. Chesney, however, is supremely confident Tracy can do the job.
“Kicking is kicking,” Chesney said. “The pressure is a little different at that level, obviously. But at the same time he’s kicked in many tough situations.”
Tracy comes across as a fairly mellow individual, perhaps even stereotypically California cool in some respects. But there is a high level of confidence as well beneath his even-tempered exterior.
“The uprights are exactly the same,” Tracy said. “My long snapper was eight yards away from my holder (at Assumption). The balls are the same (except) one is a Nike (at LSU) and the other is Wilson.”
There is one rather enormous difference. Assumption’s football facility, one the team shares with the school’s soccer, lacrosse and field hockey teams, seats 1,200. That’s as many as can sit in one section at Tiger Stadium (102,321).
“It doesn’t matter where you are. Kicking is kicking,” Tracy said, echoing his former coach. “I just need to go about my business and kind of continue what I always done.”
Does he dream about making a game-winning kick in his new favorite lunchtime hangout?
“I think that’s everything a kicker dreams about,” Tracy said, “regardless of what kind of field it is.”
Everyone coach, player and fan who cares about LSU football hopes Tracy will make Tiger Stadium his field of dreams.