LSU running back Kevontre Bradford, a former four-star recruit who played in a limited role in his first season last year, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The news, which was reported first by AL.com, comes at a time in which the LSU backfield is quite deep and competition for playing time is high.
The two main starters, Ty Davis-Price and John Emery, both are returning for their junior seasons while two high profile recruits, Armoni Goodwin and Corey Kiner, have just arrived on campus. Josh Williams, a former walk-on, also played in all 10 games during his freshman season last year.
Bradford, a 6-foot, 190-pound sophomore, rushed for 58 yards on 10 carries during the 2020 season. He also caught three passes for 13 yards and a touchdown. Bradford played in five games and started in LSU's season finale against Ole Miss, in which Bradford had nine carries for 53 yards.
The Lancaster, Texas, native has not yet publicly announced his decision, and it is uncertain yet just where he may transfer. The NCAA's new one-time transfer rule will allow Bradford to move on to another school and play immediately.
LSU is expected to boost the backfield's effectiveness after the unit failed to produce a 1,000-yard rusher during last year's 5-5 campaign — a limitation that also had to do with an inconsistent offensive line.
Bradford was dealing with a hamstring injury during spring practice, and his injury kept him from participating in LSU's spring game on April 17.