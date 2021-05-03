As Cade Doughty sprinted into foul territory, he looked over his left shoulder to track a pop-up.
LSU was trying to finish a win Saturday night against Arkansas. The ball began to drop. Doughty slid on his backside across the artificial turf and caught the ball for the second out in the eighth inning, helping protect LSU's 5-1 lead.
“Those were some web gems,” senior pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard said. “You don't get to see that every night.”
The catch highlighted one of the better defensive games Doughty has played in his career. The sophomore third baseman handled three ground balls and caught a line drive for the second out in the ninth. After Doughty recorded two straight outs in the fifth inning, Hilliard told him, “You're going crazy out there, man.”
A gifted hitter, defense has been the main area Doughty needed to improve throughout his career. Early in his freshman season, coach Paul Mainieri sat Doughty for a day after he made two errors in one game. He finished the shortened season with four errors as LSU's primary second baseman.
This year, Doughty’s fielding percentage has slightly improved, rising to .931 from .920 last season. He hasn’t played perfectly — Doughty has seven errors — but his presence at third base has assuaged some of Mainieri’s preseason concerns about LSU’s defense along the left side of the infield.
“It's been good most of the year,” Mainieri said Saturday night. “He had a couple misplays yesterday in the game. But he's worked hard at his defense. For the most part, he's made a lot of really good plays for us.”
Before the season began, Mainieri’s biggest concern was LSU’s defense at third base and shortstop. He knew having unreliable defenders at both positions could destroy a team’s potential.
With the spots unsettled two weeks into the season, Mainieri moved Doughty to third base and freshman Jordan Thompson to shortstop. Doughty hadn’t played third base since the summer before his senior year at Denham Springs High School. He hoped to make routine plays and “maybe some great ones.” They’ve started every game since.
Doughty, who hadn’t committed an error at second base this season, initially struggled after making the transition. He had an error in three straight games and occasionally missed balls hit hard at difficult angles. But he then completed 14 straight games without an error.
Doughty thought his defense has improved over the course of the season. As seen during the Arkansas series, he also believes it remains a work in progress. The day before that sliding catch, he made two errors.
“I continue to work every day,” Doughty said. “Obviously, it's not where I want it to be yet. But I think I'm going toward the right direction.”