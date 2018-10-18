The Louisiana Urban Search and Rescue taskforces are returning home after eight days assisting with Hurricane Michael recovery in Florida, according to a Facebook post by the state fire marshal.

The recovery team received two video messages of support on their final night from LSU's head baseball coach Paul Mainieri and Skip Bertman, a former Tigers baseball coach and athletic director.

"You're doing great work and we're so proud of you back in Baton Rouge," Mainieri said.

The Category 4 hurricane made landfall in the Florida panhandle on Oct. 10. More than 30 people have been reported dead from the storm as recovery efforts continue.

Earlier in the week, the Louisiana disaster response teams were gifted with LSU baseball caps and flags.

