An LSU win deserves some serenading.

Check out the video below from up in the stands with The Golden Band from Tiger Land as they play the LSU alma mater and the players join in from the field below. LSU defeated in-state foe Louisiana Tech 38-21.

Can't see video below? Click here.

MORE COVERAGE:

+3 Exhale: LSU withstands punches from Louisiana Tech for hard-fought win at Tiger Stadium Through two quarters of football in an eventual 38-21 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night, LSU could take its pick of synonyms: dominant…