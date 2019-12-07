LSU fullback Tory Carter was ejected from the game for targeting on the second-half kickoff and will sit out the first half of the Tigers’ next game in the CFP semifinals.

Carter delivered a blindside block to the neck and head area of Georgia linebacker Walter Grant as the kickoff sailed through the end zone.

Grant remained down for a few minutes while trainers checked on him. Later, Georgia officials reported that Grant had a concussion and would not return to the game.

Referee James Carter checked the replay and ruled that Carter was guilty of targeting.

He'll be the second LSU player to miss time due to a targeting penalty this season. The other player was wide receiver Racey McMath, who was called for targeting during punt coverage in the Tigers' win over Vanderbilt and ejected from the game. He missed the first half against Utah State due to the penalty.