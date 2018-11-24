Score by quarters
LSU 7 3 7 14 3 7 8 3 6 8 6 — 72
Texas A&M 7 10 7 7 3 7 8 3 6 8 8 — 74
First quarter
TEXAS A&M: Trayveon Williams 10 run at 6:31 (Seth Small kick). DRIVE: 10 plays, 95 yards, 4:28. KEY PLAYS: Williams 7-yard run on third-and-1 to the Texas A&M 21. Kellen Mond 13-yard pass to Quartney Davis to the A&M 41. Williams 24-yard run and 15-yard facemask penalty moves the ball to the LSU 20. Williams 9-yard run to the 11. AGGIES 7, TIGERS 0.
LSU: Joe Burrow 22 run at 0:48 (Cole Track kick). DRIVE: 12-75-5:43. KEY PLAYS: Clyde Edwards-Helaire 3-yard run to THE LSU 37 on third-and-1 gives LSU its first first down. Burrow 10-yard run to midfield. Burrow 11-yard pass to Jonathan Giles to the A&M 37. Burrow 7-yard run on third-and-5 extends the drive at the 25. TIGERS 7, AGGIES 7.
Second quarter
TEXAS A&M: Jace Sternberger 10 pass from Mond at 10:31 (Small kick). DRIVE: 12-75-5:17. KEY PLAYS: Williams 20-yard run to the Texas A&M 45. Mond 13-yard pass to Jhamon Ausbon to the LSU 40. Mond 20-yard run to the 20 and 9-yard run to the 11. AGGIES 14, TIGERS 7.
TEXAS A&M: Small 33 field goal at 1:52. DRIVE: 8-53-3:38. KEY PLAYS: Williams 12-yard run to the A&M 43. Mond 36-yard pass to Sternberger to the LSU 19. AGGIES 17, TIGERS 7.
LSU: Tracy 47 field goal at 0:00. DRIVE: 12-36-1:52. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 110-yard pass to JaMarr Chase on third-and-10 keeps the drive going at the LSU 46. Burrow 7-yard run on third-and-6 produces a first down at the A&M 30. AGGIES 17, TIGERS 10.
Third quarter
LSU: Justin Jefferson 7 pass from Burrow at 7:42 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 15-90-6:15. KEY PLAYS: Nick Brossette starts the drive with a 9-yard run to the LSU 19. Burrow 24-yard pass to Jefferson to midfield. Burrow 8-yard pass to Terrace Marshall on third-and-4 to the A&M 36. Burrow 12-yard run to the 22. Brossette 9-yard run to the 13. TIGERS 17, AGGIES 17.
TEXAS A&M: Williams 1 run at 3:33 (Small kick). DRIVE: 8-29-3:43. KEY PLAYS: Drive set up on fumbled punt by Giles and recovery by A&M's Buddy Johnson. Mond 11-yard run on third-and-7 gives Texas A&M a first-and-goal at the 8. AGGIES 24, TIGERS 17.
Fourth quarter
LSU: Michael Divinity 58 fumble return at 10:12 (Tracy kick). KEY PLAY: After catching a swing pass from Mond, Williams is spun around and stripped of the ball by Devin White and Divinity scoops and scores. TIGERS 24, AGGIES 24.
LSU: Foster Moreau 14 pass from Burrow at 6:41 (Tracy kick). DRIVE: 4-76-2:00. KEY PLAYS: On the first play after a Texas A&M punt, Lanard Fournette turns the corner for a 46-yard run to the A&M 30. Brossette 9-yard run to the 21, then a 7-yard run to the 14 to set up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 31, AGGIES 24.
TEXAS A&M: Davis 19 pass from Mond at 0:00 (Small kick). DRIVE: 12-78-1:29. KEY PLAYS: Mond 12-yard pass to Davis on third-and-10 to the A&M 34. Mond 13-yard pass to Davis to the A&M 47. Mond 20-yard pass to Davis on fourth-and-18 to the LSU 41. Mond 22-yard pass to Kendrick Rogers to the 19. AGGIES 31, TIGERS 31.
First overtime
LSU: Tracy 50 field goal. DRIVE: 4-(-7)-0:00. KEY PLAYS: None. TIGERS 34, AGGIES 31.
TEXAS A&M: Small 23 field goal. DRIVE: 8-19-0:00. KEY PLAYS: Williams 12-yard run to the 13. Mond 9-yard run to the 4. AGGIES 34, TIGERS 34.
Second overtime
TEXAS A&M: Mond 3 run (Small kick). DRIVE: 4-25-0:00. KEY PLAYS: Williams 17-yard run to the 8. Mond 5-yard run to the 3 sets up the TD on the next play. AGGIES 41, TIGERS 34.
LSU: Brossette 3 run (Tracy kick). DRIVE: Burrow runs of 6 and 8 yards for a first down at the 11. Burrow 6-yard run to the 5. Brossette scores on fourth-and-2 two plays later. TIGERS 41, AGGIES 41.
Third overtime
LSU: Dee Anderson 25 pass from Burrow (Burrow two-point pass to Jefferson). DRIVE: 1-25-0:00. TIGERS 49, AGGIES 41.
TEXAS A&M: Rogers 25 pass from Mond (Mond two-point pass to Rogers). DRIVE: 2-25-0:00. AGGIES 49, TIGERS 49.
Fourth overtime
TEXAS A&M: Small 21 field goal. DRIVE: 7-21-0:00. AGGIES 52, TIGERS 49.
LSU: Tracy 25 field goal. DRIVE: 5-17-0:00. TIGERS 52, AGGIES 52.
Fifth overtime
LSU: Tory Carter 11 pass from Edwards-Helaire (Burrow two-point pass failed). drive: 3-25-0:00. TIGERS 58, AGGIES 52.
TEXAS A&M: Rogers 6 pass from Mond (Mond two-point pass failed). DRIVE: 5-25-0:00. AGGIES 58, TIGERS 58.
Sixth overtime
TEXAS A&M: Sternberger 25 pass from Mond (Mond two-point pass to Rogers). DRIVE: 1-25-0:00. AGGIES 66, TIGERS 58.
LSU: Burrow 4 run (Burrow two-point pass to Anderson) DRIVE: 4-25-0:00. TIGERS 66, AGGIES 66.
Seventh overtime
LSU: Burrow 10 run (Burrow two-point pass failed). DRIVE: 2-25-0:00. TIGERS 72, AGGIES 66.
TEXAS A&M: Davis 17 pass from Mond (Mond two-point pass to Rogers). DRIVE: 4-25-0:00. AGGIES 74, TIGERS 72.
FINAL SCORE: Texas A&M 74, LSU 72
RECORDS: Texas A&M 8-4, 5-3 SEC; LSU 9-3, 5-3 SEC
ATTENDANCE: 101,501 (paid)
Sheldon Mickles