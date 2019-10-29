The day after LSU beat Auburn last weekend, defensive coordinator Dave Aranda brought an idea to coach Ed Orgeron. The Tigers had completed two-thirds of the regular season. As they entered an open date, Aranda asked for the offensive and defensive coaching staff to scout each other, breaking down film and tendencies. Orgeron approved.

“We found out some things about both sides of the football,” Orgeron said, “that we think are going to help us.”

The activity reflected LSU’s theme this week: self-improvement. Now ranked No. 1 in the country, the Tigers will look inward as their game against No. 2 Alabama approaches in two weeks. Instead of focusing on the Crimson Tide, a team LSU has not beaten since 2011, the Tigers will spend time working on themselves.

“It can get old talking about them for two weeks,” Orgeron said. “It can get old talking about them — period.”

After watching film of LSU’s 23-20 win over Auburn, Orgeron expressed general pleasure with LSU’s performance. He praised the offensive and defensive lines. He thought LSU played well against the run, except for two carries that gained a total of 111 yards. He also saw areas that needed improvement.

During his press conference Tuesday evening, Orgeron mentioned special teams and penalties. Against Auburn, LSU missed an extra point because of a bad hold, freshman Derek Stingley Jr. fumbled a punt and the Tigers received a season-high 12 penalties for 118 yards. Orgeron said he has addressed the penalties with the team. LSU had entered the game averaging 5.6 penalties per game.

“We need to put the passing game and the running game together,” Orgeron said. “We need to keep on playing defense like we're playing, not give up those big plays and get a lot better on special teams. We need to be more productive on special teams.”

LSU returned to practice Tuesday and held an unpadded session. The team will practice once more this week before it holds the annual “Tiger Bowl,” an event in which underclassmen are coached by veterans. Then, the players will have the weekend off before attention turns, fully, to Alabama.

Though the Tigers will practice some of Alabama’s plays Wednesday, Orgeron said they will spend the week on rest, technique and fundamentals. He also said coaches will create game plans, but they will not show players film of the Crimson Tide.

“You can over-prepare,” Orgeron said. “You can over-hype. You can make the game too big, which we don't. I don't think we do that here. But we don't need to put more hype into this game than probably already is going to be put into it. It's going to be hyped enough that we don't have to do anything.”

Inside the football operations building this week, Orgeron said coaches will not mention the team’s No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll, which LSU reached this week for the first time since 2011.

Orgeron admitted the team understands the accomplishment. He mentioned how it benefits the school, fans and recruiting. He also called being ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll a “hill of beans,” adding polls don’t matter until the College Football Playoff rankings begin next week. For LSU to reach its goals, Orgeron said, it needs to play well when the ball gets snapped.

“We expect our best game. We want to play our best game,” Orgeron said. “I told the team today I do not believe we have played our best game yet in all three phases.”

During his press conference, Orgeron did not mention Alabama by name one time. Instead, he referred to it as “our opponent next week.” Until game week begins, he wants the team focused on LSU.