On the first day of spring football, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the program is "much further ahead than we've ever been."
With low offseason turnover on both the roster and coaching staff, the Tigers are certainly more stable than they were a season ago; but the team is taking several precautions this spring to preserve key players for the fall.
Starting quarterback Joe Burrow, who publicly wore a sling on his non-throwing arm in January, will be held from contact, Orgeron said, although he still participated in all quarterback drills Thursday afternoon in the indoor practice facility.
Three key defenders will miss spring practice: starting defensive end Rashard Lawrence (knee surgery), starting cornerback Kristian Fulton (ankle surgery) and starting inside linebacker Jacob Phillips, who didn't wear a helmet Thursday, but Orgeron said could still run around and "won't be ready" to return to contact until August.
Offensive guard Chasen Hines, who posted a post-surgery picture in December with what appeared to be a knee issue, was also not at practice.
Heralded pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson ran through pass rush drills with a wrap around his right knee, where he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the 2018 season opener against Miami.
Orgeron said the 6-foot-4, 238-pound Texas native will be kept out of all contact this spring, holding back his full return until fall camp.
#LSU pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, back practicing after suffering an ACL tear Week 1 against Miami. pic.twitter.com/Wo7Gudm3nF— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) March 7, 2019
Five mid-year enrollees ran through individual drills in brand-new jersey numbers: DT Apu Ika (No. 62), TE T.K. McClendon (No. 84), CB Derek Stingley (No. 24), C Charles Turner (No. 84) and DE Mike Williams (No. 39), a freshman walk-on who transferred from Texas.
And there’s Derek Stingley, the No. 1 corner of the 2019 class. #LSU pic.twitter.com/wypuAifquP— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) March 7, 2019
The 6-4, 347-pound Ika "was dominating," Orgeron said, and Stingley, the nation's top cornerback recruit, "had a tremendous day" while running through defensive back drills and returning punts.
Turner was initially set to play tight end, but Orgeron said the IMG Academy graduate gained 25 pounds, so the coaching staff moved him back to center.
McClendon "had some good catches," Orgeron said, when he ran through drills with the tight ends, along with sophomore Jamal Pettigrew, who missed last season with a torn ACL he suffered in the summer, and sophomore Thaddeus Moss, who missed the season with a foot injury.
New passing game coordinator Joe Brady, LSU's only offseason staff change, led the wide receivers on the field for the first time. The former Saints offensive assistant was hired in January to help the Tigers get toward a run-pass-option offense.
Orgeron said Brady has already installed the pieces of the RPO and the Saints schemes he brought with him.
Orgeron said "we're a little thin" on the defensive line, following an offseason where freshmen defensive tackles Davin Cotton and Dominic Livingston both entered the NCAA transfer portal last month.
Starting defensive end Rashard Lawrence also stood off to the side during practice, out for the duration of spring practice after undergoing surgery on his right knee.
Nose tackle Breiden Fehoko, who missed the last five games of the 2018 season with an arm injury, also practiced in a gold noncontact jersey.
Orgeron said Fehoko will practice during the spring, and he believes the defensive line will "have five or six (guys) playing."
"I feel good about them," Orgeron added.