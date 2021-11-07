LSU was a final pass to the end zone away from beating No. 2 Alabama for possibly the largest upset in school history Saturday night.

Instead, the pass dropped to the grass, and LSU lost for the fourth time in the past five games.

The Tigers now need to win at least two of their next three games to reach bowl eligibility and avoid their first losing season since 1999. But first, let’s review the near-upset of Alabama.

How the defense changed

Before the open date last week, LSU had allowed 115 points combined over its previous three games. The coaches reviewed the tape and found the defensive schemes were too predictable. They installed eight new looks, coach Ed Orgeron said.

The changes appeared on the first play. LSU, which often uses a 4-2-5 to cover spread offenses, came out with three linebackers. Personnel might have also demanded the adjustment because of LSU’s depleted secondary.

Scott Rabalais: Pigs didn't fly for LSU at Bama, but a brave bunch of Tigers came close TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There seemed to be no plausible way pigs could fly for LSU on Saturday, the way they did on that frigid Saturday here in 19…

Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones blitzed often out of the scheme, a stark philosophical change. LSU entered with the lowest blitz rate (13.6%) among Power Five teams. By our count, the Tigers blitzed on roughly half of Alabama’s 63 plays.

The approach worked to near perfection. Alabama, which had scored 45.9 points per game, gained 308 yards total. The Crimson Tide punted six times, and two other drives ended in a turnover on downs and a fumble.

When it looked like Alabama would run away with the game up 20-7 in the third quarter, LSU forced three straight three-and-outs, a fumble and another three-and-out to give the offense a chance in the fourth quarter. Alabama gained 34 yards over its final five possessions.

Fourth quarter offense

About the fourth quarter.

It’s not like LSU’s offense suddenly went cold in the final stretch of the game. Other than their two touchdown drives, the Tigers had gained 40 yards total before the start of the fourth quarter. The issues glared more with a chance to complete the upset.

+2 Bruised, battered LSU defense heroically held its own against powerful Alabama offense TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A patched-up LSU defense did its best to hang with No. 2 Alabama in Saturday night’s game in Bryant-Denny Stadium before th…

LSU had three full possessions in the fourth quarter. The first started promising as junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price ripped off a 37-yard gain on fourth down to put LSU at Alabama's 8-yard line.

Davis-Price gained 1 yard on the next play. Then sophomore quarterback Max Johnson threw two incomplete passes, the second being a fumble overturned after review. LSU called another pass on fourth down. Johnson took too long to release the ball and overthrew Trey Palmer in the end zone.

Perhaps Orgeron should have settled for a field goal, but his approach the whole game was to pull out all the stops. LSU needed touchdowns, and the offense turned the ball over on downs again on its next possession. Johnson backpedaled away from pressure and overthrew freshman Jack Bech on fourth down.

By the time Johnson’s final pass fell incomplete in the end zone, LSU had wasted too many opportunities to upset Alabama. Orgeron wished the offense had a better plan, particularly in the second half.

The fake punt

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

We could see Avery Atkins and Jack Mashburn practicing the fake punt after practice Thursday evening before Orgeron started his news conference. Who knew it would actually show up in the game?

The call reflected Orgeron’s mentality of going for it all to beat Alabama. A fake punt. Fourth down tries. He tried everything in his arsenal to beat the Crimson Tide.

Fake punt sparks fourth-down confidence in LSU loss to Alabama TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It’s after practice on a Thursday night and LSU punter Avery Atkins is staying late with tight end Jack Mashburn, running a…

After Orgeron used a timeout to call the play, the fake worked to perfection as Atkins ran toward the line of scrimmage, drawing Alabama’s defenders away from Mashburn, who snuck behind the defense. No one covered him, and Atkins popped the ball to him like a basketball shot.

LSU had tried a similar fake punt pass in 2018 against Auburn. It didn’t work then.

The call paid off this time, setting up LSU for its first touchdown and providing one of the highlights of the season.

Three defining stats

7: Orgeron had no reservations about going for it on fourth down. LSU attempted seven fourth-down conversions. It went 4 for 7.

6: LSU held Alabama to 6 net rushing yards, the lowest single-game total of coach Nick Saban’s tenure.

13: Alabama scored 13 points off turnovers, capitalizing on LSU’s mistakes to take the lead within five minutes of game time.

Players of the game

Will Anderson, OLB, Alabama: The star of Alabama’s defense, Anderson made 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks. He even broke up a pass.

Neil Farrell Jr., DL, LSU: A lot of LSU’s defensive players could be recognized, but Farrell led the team with 2 1/2 tackles for loss, including one sack.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama: LSU mostly contained Young. He still threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns to ensure Alabama escaped with a win.