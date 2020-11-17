ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — The LSU soccer team’s run in the SEC tournament ended in the quarterfinals when they fell to No. 8 Texas A&M 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
Texas A&M scored in the 41st minute after Jimena Lopez’s free kick from 30 yards out found its way into the back of the net.
With the defeat, LSU, the No. 14 seed, ended its fall season at 2-7-2 with both wins coming in the SEC tournament.
Texas A&M (8-1-0) advances to the semifinals and will face No. 7 seed Vanderbilt (6-4) at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.