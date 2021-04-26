LSU plays Tuesday evening against Grambling. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RANKINGS: LSU and Grambling State are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
RECORDS: LSU is 24-15. Grambling State was 13-18 before its game Monday night against Texas Southern.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Sr. RHP Ma’Khail Hilliard (2-0, 6.88 ERA, 17.0 IP, 5 BB, 19 SO); GSU - TBA
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU wasn’t supposed to play a midweek game in the midst of finals, but rain forced the teams to reschedule. As a result, LSU won’t have freshman Will Hellmers, its typical midweek starter, as he takes an exam. Instead, the Tigers will start senior Ma’Khail Hilliard. LSU will also use a lot of pitchers out of the bullpen who didn’t appear last weekend as it looks for reliable options for its upcoming series against No. 1 Arkansas.