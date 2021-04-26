BR.southcarolinalsu.041821 137.jpg
Ma’Khail Hilliard (52) pitches in the second inning of LSU's 9-0 loss to South Carolina Saturday in LSU's Alex Box Stadium.

 PHOTO BY PATRICK DENNIS

LSU plays Tuesday evening against Grambling. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RANKINGS: LSU and Grambling State are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

RECORDS: LSU is 24-15. Grambling State was 13-18 before its game Monday night against Texas Southern.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Sr. RHP Ma’Khail Hilliard (2-0, 6.88 ERA, 17.0 IP, 5 BB, 19 SO); GSU - TBA

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU wasn’t supposed to play a midweek game in the midst of finals, but rain forced the teams to reschedule. As a result, LSU won’t have freshman Will Hellmers, its typical midweek starter, as he takes an exam. Instead, the Tigers will start senior Ma’Khail Hilliard. LSU will also use a lot of pitchers out of the bullpen who didn’t appear last weekend as it looks for reliable options for its upcoming series against No. 1 Arkansas.

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

