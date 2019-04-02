WHO: South Alabama at LSU
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: South Alabama is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 9 by Collegiate Baseball.
LIKELY STARTERS: USA – TBA; LSU – So. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (0-1, 1.38 ERA, 13 IP, 0 BB, 16 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Originally scheduled for the second week of the season, LSU and South Alabama postponed the game because of rain. Now, the Tigers have to play two midweek games in the thick of the Southeastern Conference schedule. LSU will have to manage its thin pitching staff so the bullpen is not fatigued when Texas A&M comes this weekend.