LSUga_jca_09_190322.jpg
Louisiana State University pitcher Ma'Khail Hilliard smiles during a game against Georgia on Mar. 22, 2019 at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia. LSU defeated Georgia 1-0. (Photo/Julian Alexander)

WHO: South Alabama at LSU

WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: South Alabama is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 9 by Collegiate Baseball.

LIKELY STARTERS: USA – TBA; LSU – So. RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard (0-1, 1.38 ERA, 13 IP, 0 BB, 16 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Originally scheduled for the second week of the season, LSU and South Alabama postponed the game because of rain. Now, the Tigers have to play two midweek games in the thick of the Southeastern Conference schedule. LSU will have to manage its thin pitching staff so the bullpen is not fatigued when Texas A&M comes this weekend.

