SUNSET, South Carolina – The LSU women’s golf team posted a 4-over par 292 on the final day to move from fourth to first and secure the team championship at the Clemson Invitational by one shot over Illinois in its last regular-season team competition Sunday afternoon.
Leading the way was individual champion Ingrid Lindblad, who posted one of just two under par rounds on the final day of the 54-hole tournament. Her 4-under 68 allowed her to register a five-shot victory.
The win was her second straight and gives her eight wins at LSU and she now holds the school record for all-time titles. She broke a tie with Jenny Lidback, who won seven tournaments in the mid-1980s.
For LSU, tied for No. 17 in the Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll, the Tigers were chasing Kentucky for a good portion of the round as the Wildcats held the 36-hole lead. LSU was playing in the wave in front of Kentucky and moved into position to take the title but Illinois, which entered the day tied for sixth, finished earlier and eventually was tied with the Tigers at 28-over par.
LSU junior Latanna Stone also had another solid tournament, tying for seventh with a 6-over 222 (74-73-75).