One of Brian Kelly’s selling points to LSU athletic director Scott Woodward was his teams’ consistency in producing NFL-caliber offensive linemen.
The last time LSU had an offensive lineman taken in the first round of the NFL draft was in 1998, when Alan Faneca was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The position group has notably experienced its woes this season, where the Tigers have struggled to move the ball offensively because of its inconsistency on the line.
“We know, especially in this league, that the game is won in the trenches, and it matters to us,” Woodward said. “We’ve had some really good wins and players here and we'll continue to have good players in the trenches, but winning and sustaining championships is all about winning in the trenches in the SEC.”
During his 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Kelly’s teams sent four offensive linemen in the first round of the NFL draft, including Zack Martin (2014), Ronnie Stanley (2016), Quenton Nelson (2018) and Mike McGlinchey (2018). Overall, seven went on to have NFL careers with two going in the second (Nick Martin, 2016) and third rounds (Chris Watt, 2014) and a third signing as an undrafted free agent (Trevor Robinson, 2012).
That trend dates back to his years at Central Michigan, where between 2004-2006, three offensive linemen were late-round draft picks. Two from his time at Cincinnati in 2006-2009 also went on to NFL careers.
Trevor Canfield, an offensive lineman under Kellys’ time at Cincinnati in the 2007 and 2008 seasons, received second-team All-Big East honors three seasons in a row in addition to being the first Bearcat named an AP second-team all-American offensive lineman since 1952. His class had a record-setting five NFL Draft selections at Cincinnati in 2009.
Canfield went in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft. He played on the Arizona Cardinals’ and Seattle Seahawks practice squads. He said his game changed under Kelly’s tutelage because the offense transitioned from a run-first offense under Mark Dantonioa to a pass-first, high-tempo offense under Kelly. That meant reshaping his body to develop more endurance and speed. He went from 320 pounds of playing weight to 285 pounds to gain endurance, then went back up to 305 pounds of playing weight.
That offense, he said, is now more common in the NFL, which is why he isn’t surprised Kelly’s linemen are seeing their careers continue to the next level. Canfield was blocking for Kurt Warner at Arizona.
“You have to be able to move as an offensive lineman, you have to be able to run and he's going to get you out and move you around,” Canfield said. “It's gonna be high tempo, no huddle. He's going to have you memorize like 10 plays in a row. That quarterback might come up and be like, jet one, you have to know that whole play.”
Canfield said the scheme can best be described as a “wear-you-down” offense, not one of finesse.
“It’s going to be different, especially the kind of athletes LSU gets,” Canfield said. “The offense wears defenses down and you’ll be able to see it. You’ll be able to watch the defensive line put their hands over their heads and they’ve kind of given up at that point. That’s what this offense does.”
This year, Notre Dame’s offensive line ranks No. 17 in the nation in both pass blocking and run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. It’s what, in the past, has aided Notre Dame quarterbacks like Ian Book to become the winningest quarterback in Notre Dame history through the 2018-2020 seasons, or even kept the Fighting Irish alive during tumultuous seasons like 2015, when DeShone Kizer took over for Malik Zaire.
Kelly looks for athleticism in what he deemed the “backbone of the offense,” during his opening press conference on Wednesday. This year, true freshman Joe Alt, who played tight end in high school at Totino-Grace in Minneapolis, became the starting left tackle for the Fighting Irish by the third game of the season.
LSU currently has five-star offensive tackle Will Campbell on its list of 2022 commits, and even the elite in-state talent at the position tends to go elsewhere. Sam Spiegelman, a national recruiting analyst for rivals, said that elite offensive tackles come around every three to four recruiting cycles in the state of Louisiana. Former head coach Ed Orgeron was able to flip four-star Ferriday, Louisiana tackle Dare Rosenthal from Alabama to LSU in 2017, but he transferred to Kentucky in 2021. Alabama. Alabama also got West Monroe’s own five=star tackle Cam Robinson in 2013.
There’s a chance Kelly starts to win those battles with his reputation, or looks elsewhere.
“In order to compete for COllege Football Playoff spots, that’s an area Kelly needs to help LSU win key recruiting battles for nationally-coveted linemen,” Spiegelman said. “The two biggest position groups I expect to see emphasized under Kelly is offensive line and quarterback. The recent success of Joe Burrow and Kelly’s track record at Notre Dame and who he tabs to run his offense, all loom large as he puts his stamp on the roster.”