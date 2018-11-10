FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The lead had been all too comfortable, the three-score cushion that evaporated into the cold November air.
A late Arkansas touchdown had diminished LSU’s lead to a touchdown with less than six minutes left Saturday night at Razorback Stadium, but on third-and-6, quarterback Joe Burrow completed the 14-yard slant pass to Derrick Dillon to help seal a 24-17 win that was more uncomfortable than it needed to be, even in sub-40 degree temperatures.
Otherwise, the Tigers smothered the Razorbacks with sacks, deflected passes and just enough success on offense to keep the Golden Boot trophy in Louisiana.
LSU (8-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) led Arkansas (2-8, 0-6 SEC) 24-3 entering the fourth quarter, and the Tigers staved off the comeback to preserve its third consecutive meeting with the Razorbacks. Avenging a loss to Alabama for yet another year, LSU is back within striking distance of a New Year’s Six bowl — plus an outside chance at the College Football Playoff — with two games remaining in the regular season.
LSU remains undefeated against Arkansas under Ed Orgeron, who won his first matchup against first-year Razorbacks coach Chad Morris — the one-time high school coach who Orgeron once interviewed for an assistant job at a Waffle House while he was still at Ole Miss.
Morris didn’t get the job then, and after Saturday night’s game, it seems like he just can’t catch a break against the Larose native.
LSU dominated Arkansas, which entered the game averaging 413.8 yards in its previous four games. The Tigers allowed their fewest total yards of the season, 216, and recorded three sacks and five tackles for loss.
LSU hit Razorbacks quarterback Ty Storey with a heavy dose of blitzes, and nickel safety Kary Vincent came free off the edge for a punt-forcing sack on the third play of the game.
By the time LSU established a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, Arkansas had only gained 21 yards on 22 offensive plays.
LSU forced two turnovers in the game. Linebacker Michael Divinity stripped the ball away from Storey in the second quarter, and Vincent made a one-handed interception on a deep pass in the middle of the fourth.
The Arkansas offense had enough trouble on its own.
Razorbacks running back Rakeem Boyd tripped over his own feet on the second drive of the game, catching a screen pass on his back for a loss of a yard. In the second quarter, quarterback Ty Storey was subbed out for a possession for backup Cole Kelley, and the Razorbacks’ attempt at a zone-read reverse lost 7 yards. On the next drive, Arkansas attempted a jet sweep, and wide receiver Jordan Jones ran smack into a running back for a loss of 5.
Arkansas entered the fourth quarter with just 80 yards of offense — a miniscule number that increased after the Razorbacks’ 76-yard scoring drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown fade pass from Storey to tight end Cheyenne O’Grady.
The defensive effort was enough to cover up LSU’s own issues on offense.
The Tigers had 150 yards of offense at halftime, buoyed mostly by Joe Burrow’s 40-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Justin Jefferson on LSU’s second drive of the game.
The touchdown pass, Burrow’s first since LSU’s 45-16 win over Ole Miss on Sept. 29, put the Tigers ahead 7-0 with 7:30 left in the first quarter.
In the previous four games, Burrow had thrown four interceptions and no touchdowns.
LSU had little success passing against Arkansas outside of Jefferson’s touchdown; Burrow was 6 of 9 passing for 81 yards by halftime.
The protection issues that have plagued LSU in several games this season flared again against Arkansas, which recorded three sacks by halftime, including a sack fumble by linebacker Dre Greenlaw that led to a Razorbacks field goal that made the halftime score 14-3.
The game plan clearly shifted toward the run game at the start of the second quarter, when the Tigers began its first drive of the second with nine consecutive run plays, shared between Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Nick Brossette, who combined for 38 yards to get to the Arkansas 39.
That’s when LSU pulled the play-action trigger. Burrow completed a 16-yard pass to Jefferson at the Arkansas 23. Three plays later, Brossette plowed 12 yards with the aid of linemen for a touchdown that set LSU ahead 14-0 with 5:24 left in the half.