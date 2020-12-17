It’s almost guaranteed that at some point, every year during the NCAA’s early signing period the subject of in-state recruiting vs. out-of-state recruiting is going to come up.
Someone is always going to ask about it. A reporter. A fan. Maybe a coach, anticipating the subject, organically brings it up himself just to get it out of the way.
This newspaper has asked those questions, and, last year, a study into LSU’s recruiting history revealed that the six in-state players who signed with LSU’s 2020 recruiting class were the school’s fewest in-state signees within the previous 10 years.
The trend has continued this year. So far, seven of the 19 recruits who have signed with LSU are from Louisiana. The reasons are purely competitive — LSU’s recruiting class ranks fourth nationally, according to 247Sports, on pace for its third Top 5 finish — and the strategy matches other elite programs.
None of the other schools with Top 5 classes (Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson) signed a majority of in-state players, and Georgia’s haul of 10 in-state players is almost more than double the others because of a particularly fertile year in which 12 Georgia recruits ranked within the nation’s Top 100.
Are these schools neglecting the talent in their home states? Hardly. They’re signing the best players available wherever they happen to live.
It’s also an arms race. These are the schools which have won national championships since 2014, other than Georgia, which was a play or two away from knocking off Alabama in 2017. The schools must secure more talent than the others, and there’s not enough in-state players in any region to fully support a championship team.
“The schools that have to recruit nationally are the ones that want to play for national titles and get in the playoffs,” said Barton Simmons, 247Sports' national recruiting reporter.
There exists a theory that these schools are taking a risk by going national — that, after long-distance recruits arrive on campus, they’re more likely to end up transferring than an in-state recruit.
LSU is among the schools with recent examples that fit this premise: former five-star safety Marcel Brooks transferred to TCU in July, back in his hometown Fort Worth; Siaki “Apu” Ika, the top defensive tackle from Utah, entered the NCAA transfer portal this season; five-star tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly cited “homesickness” as one of the reasons he opted out earlier this month and returned to Marietta, Georgia.
Should LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his staff be concerned about a growing trend enough to alter their strategy? Are long-distance recruits more likely to transfer than those who are closer to home?
Data actually suggests otherwise.
Let’s take the last four recruiting classes. Date back to 2017. Categorize each recruit signed by each of those five schools by their home state. Sort them by in-state and out-of-state. Separate which ones transferred from those who stayed a full term (three to four years). Eliminate those who were kicked off the team for disciplinary reasons, since it can’t be known if they’d have later left on their own or not.
Out of 279 players between the five schools, more in-state recruits transferred or left their initial schools (16%) than out-of-state recruits (11%).
But, truly, “in-state” or “out-of-state” is not an accurate enough categorization.
For Ohio State, an “out-of-state” recruit can be a guy like starting linebacker Pete Werner, who grew up 176 miles away from campus in Indianapolis. An “out-of-state” player can be LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, a Mississippi native who grew up 25 miles from the Louisiana border.
It’s really about mileage.
So let’s take the data again. Categorize each recruit signed by each of those five schools by their hometown. Measure the distance from their home to campus. Separate the players by those who transferred from those who stayed a full term.
The available data shows there’s no evidence suggesting the percentage of players at these schools who end up transferring increases the farther they are from home.
Players who lived within 100 miles of their campus had the highest transfer percentage (17.95%), and, as the range of distance increased, the transfer percentage continued to hover inconsistently around 11%.
So what are we to make of this?
Perhaps the data would change with the addition of more schools, but these five are the most consistent elites on the recruiting trail, and it's also likely similar schools would reflect similar data.
Ultimately, Simmons said, the steadiest factor in whether a player transfers is the team's depth chart. An in-state player like former Alabama running back Chadarius Townsend will transfer to Texas Tech for the same reason an out-of-state player like former Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson transferred to Northwestern.
"Kids are generally happy when they're playing," Simmons said. "Kids are much less homesick when they're finding success on the field."
Orgeron hasn't made any indication that his national recruiting strategy will change, nor does the future data for top recruits suggest an alteration is warranted.
Orgeron told reporters this week that "we're going to always look in Louisiana first." On Wednesday, LSU signed the state's top recruit, five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith, and added two other Top 100 in-state prospects who made their decisions this week.
But as LSU moves to fill the remaining six scholarship slots in the 2021 class, Orgeron has said that he's looking to sign more offensive linemen and bolster his roster experience with junior college players and graduate transfers.
The top remaining offensive tackle, Tristan Leigh, lives in Fairfax, Virginia, and the list of graduate transfers Orgeron has signed over the years have mostly grew up out of state: former kicker Cole Tracy (California), former quarterback Joe Burrow (Ohio), center Liam Shanahan (Massachusetts),
"If a young man from the state of California is a great player and he calls us and tells us he wants to come, I'm going to take him," Orgeron said. "If a guy's from Washington, I'm going to take him. Florida. Atlanta. Whatever it is."
Wherever it is, it's unlikely to project just whether that recruit will stay.
"We all have our different backgrounds," said linebacker Jabril Cox, a graduate transfer who grew up in Missouri and first played at North Dakota State. "And just people coming from all different parts of the country and just coming here to achieve a common goal."