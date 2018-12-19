It may have been a sunny Wednesday for LSU on the recruiting front, but not when it came to the current players practicing for the Fiesta Bowl.
Drenching rains forced the Tigers into the shelter of their indoor practice facility, where they worked out for about an hour and a half Wednesday afternoon in shoulder pads, helmets and shorts.
Projected starting cornerback Kary Vincent practiced but wore a gold non-contact jersey. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Lanard Fournette were also out once again. Also not observed at practice were defensive end Justin Thomas, linebacker Travez Moore and linebacker Micah Baskerville.
The Tigers will practice Thursday through Saturday before taking a three-day Christmas break. The team leaves for the Fiesta Bowl in the Phoenix area on Dec. 27.