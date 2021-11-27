LSU had multiple chances at upsets earlier this month and didn’t capitalize, and now it faced third down with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter.
The situation seemed bleak, but this time was different.
Needing a touchdown while trailing No. 14 Texas A&M by four points Saturday night, sophomore quarterback Max Johnson looked to his right. Defenders rushed toward him. Hit as he threw, Johnson tossed a pass down the sideline.
The ball spun as junior wide receiver Jaray Jenkins sprinted forward, giving himself a shred of separation. He ran underneath the ball, secured the catch and glided through the front corner of the end zone, giving LSU a 27-24 upset in coach Ed Orgeron’s final game with the Tigers.
The drive started with LSU trailing 24-20 and 1:58 left in the fourth quarter. The offense had stalled throughout the second half, limited to a field goal as Texas A&M retook the lead. But Johnson marched the offense down field, highlighted by a fourth-down completion.
LSU reached the 28-yard line. Two of Johnson’s passes fell incomplete. The last did not, dropped into Jenkins’ outstretched arms with 20 seconds remaining in the game.
Once Damone Clark sealed the win with a sack, the players sprinted around the field. Clark tossed his helmet. Safety Jay Ward did a backflip. Defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy danced. Orgeron raised his arms.
Though LSU (6-6, 3-5 Southeastern Conference) reached bowl eligibility with the win, Orgeron will not coach the team if it is selected for a postseason game. He confirmed that information at his postgame news conference Saturday after saying recently that he would need to talk with the administration about that decision.
Orgeron seemed to appreciate his last walk down Victory Hill. He clapped, pounded his chest and raised his hands on his way to the locker room. Fans clamored for a glimpse of him.
Once he entered the stadium, Orgeron walked to midfield as part of his typical pregame ritual. Students cheered as he strode back through the grass. Orgeron pointed to them and smiled. His mother, Coco, sat in a box with other members of Orgeron’s family. She wore an LSU sweater that said “Ceaux Ceaux” on the back.
LSU recognized Orgeron at the end of its senior day ceremony, thanking him for what he accomplished during five years as head coach. The 2019 national championship highlighted Orgeron’s tenure. He also mishandled a social injustice protest last summer and was accused of failing to properly report allegations of sexual assault by his players, which he denied.
On-field results ultimately led to Orgeron’s firing midway through the season. The Tigers entered their game Saturday night 10-11 since the national title. They had to win to become bowl eligible and avoid their first losing season since 1999.
LSU’s defense set the tone for most of the game. The group made Texas A&M punt on its first three possessions. The Aggies gained 21 yards on seven plays in the first quarter. LSU sent consistent pressure, chasing quarterback Zach Calzada and preventing Texas A&M from establishing a rhythm until late in the second half.
The Aggies offense had relied on running backs Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane. They entered with a combined 1,845 yards rushing. Both of them averaged more than 78 yards rushing per game. LSU held them to 76 yards combined.
While the defense controlled Texas A&M early on, Cade York kicked a 50-yard field goal, his fifth over 50 yards this season. Then Johnson tossed a gorgeous 45-yard touchdown down the sideline to Jenkins for a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.
Texas A&M cut into the lead on a touchdown pass by Calzada, who threw off his back foot as Clark blitzed up the middle. But LSU’s defense forced another punt, and junior wide receiver Trey Palmer took a tunnel screen 61 yards to the end zone, pushing LSU ahead 17-7 before the half.
Orgeron tossed his headset and jumped on the field.
LSU had fallen short of upsets against Alabama and Arkansas because of its offense’s inability to finish, and in the second half, LSU punted on five of its seven possessions. The others ended in a 47-yard field goal and Johnson’s final pass.
Texas A&M kept the score close every time the Tigers tried to extend the lead. It kicked a field goal in the third quarter, and then Calzada threw two touchdowns for a 24-20 lead midway through the fourth quarter.
The outlook appeared bleak. LSU had missed chances to upset Alabama and Arkansas earlier this month. This time, the Tigers capitalized. And for a final time, Orgeron walked off the Tiger Stadium field a winner.