STARKVILLE, Ms. — Eric Walker loosened his body. He had sat for more than an hour on Saturday, waiting for the end of a weather delay. As Mississippi State pulled the tarp off Dudy Noble Field, Walker bent his body and stretched his right arm.

In the midst of his best start of the year, Walker kept pitching when play resumed after an hour and 19 minute pause. He threw seven shutout innings, and No. 12 LSU won 11-2, taking the series on the road against No. 4 Mississippi State.

LSU (19-9, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) and Mississippi State entered this series moving in opposite directions. Over the last three games for either team, the Tigers had been shutout twice and the Bulldogs (24-5, 5-4) had scored 53 runs. Pitcher Zack Hess called it a "pivotal" weekend.

After LSU tied the series on Saturday, Walker shut down an offense with the highest batting average in the Southeastern Conference. His velocity touched 89 mph, faster than in any outing this season. He gave up four hits.

“That was the old Eric Walker,” coach Paul Mainieri said.

Since returning from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for the 2018 season, Walker had not pitched like he did as a freshman in the weekend rotation. He never threw fast, but his velocity had dipped, his fastball topping at 85 mph.

During Walker’s previous five starts this season, Mainieri thought the redshirt sophomore looked a little off. His slider didn’t bite as much as it did before surgery. He didn’t locate his pitches as well. He had yet to throw more than five innings, though Walker believed he could go deeper into games.

Mississippi State hit the ball hard early — right at people. Walker almost allowed a home run in the fourth inning, but Zach Watson crashed through a door in the center field wall while he caught the ball.

The Tigers led 3-0 and had the bases loaded in the fifth inning when the game entered a weather delay. The teams moved up first pitch by an hour to finish before forecasted thunderstorms swept through Starkville, but the tarp rolled out.

LSU waited inside the visitors dugout on the first base line. Rain fell, hazy sheets that soaked the stadium. As time passed, the Tigers’ coaches debated whether or not to keep Walker in the game.

“At one point I think we decided not to take him back out there,” coach Paul Mainieri said, “but Eric didn't want to hear anything of it.”

“I didn't want to come out,” Walker said later.

After more than an hour, Mississippi State removed the tarp. Having thrown just 48 pitches through four innings, Walker stretched.

LSU scored a run once play resumed, then Walker retired six consecutive hitters.

Another delay — this one because LSU scored four runs during the seventh inning — caused Walker to wait again. As the Tigers moved methodically through their lineup, Walker threw in the bullpen to stay loose.

Walker ended his start with an 89 mph fastball for his third strikeout. When he reached the dugout, he said reliever Matthew Beck teased him for not touching 90 mph.

The game split by the weather delay, Walker’s outing lasted almost four hours. For the first time this season, he pitched like he did as a freshman. His slider bit. He was precise. And LSU won the series.

“Today,” Walker said, “was my first day of having my true stuff.”