LSU coach Ed Orgeron on Thursday disputed a quote attributed to him by a former player in a USA Today story detailing one of two cases in which former students claimed they were raped by running back Derrius Guice in 2016.

Orgeron issued a statement Thursday night on Twitter, saying the sexual assault allegations against Guice "should be taken seriously" and that the former students "must be heard and supported."

"I will always stand up for what is right," Orgeron said in the statement, "and without question, I have complied — and I will continue to comply — with all university Title IX protocols and procedures."

The women were described by USA Today as a former LSU tennis player and a student who didn't play sports. Their allegations were reportedly shared with at least two LSU coaches, an athletics administrator and a nurse, but the women said neither claim led to an investigation.

Neither woman reported the incidents to law enforcement, the report said, and campus and local police have no records.

The woman who didn't play sports was reportedly dating an LSU football recruit at the time. The player told USA Today that Orgeron brought up the subject of Guice and his then-girlfriend, unprompted, a year after the incident.

According to the USA Today report, the player recalled Orgeron telling him: "Everybody's girlfriend sleeps with other people."

The former player told USA Today he doesn’t know how Orgeron knew what happened, but he believes the coach knew it was not consensual.

“I lost all respect for him,” the player told USA Today.

Orgeron said the quote attributed to him "is not accurate."

"Out of respect for the young man's privacy," Orgeron's statement said, "I will not reveal the full details of the conversation. What I will say is that a player came into my office to discuss transferring from our program. We also discussed the player's relationship challenges with his girlfriend.

"I told him what I would tell my own sons. 'We all experience heartbreak growing up. Do not throw away a promising academic and football career at LSU because of a personal obstacle.' Any insinuation that I had knowledge of his girlfriend and Derrius Guice is completely false."

Interim LSU president Tom Galligan said Thursday morning he is aware of rape allegations made against Guice and that the school is investigating those claims.

Galligan, while speaking Thursday morning with WAFB, said the university has been investigating since USA Today released its report Wednesday morning.

"We take every allegation of sexual misconduct very, very seriously," he said.

"I can't say too much about the details, but I can say given my time at LSU that I would be surprised if we did not follow our procedures and our policies," Galligan told WAFB. "Of course I would also be concerned if we did not follow our procedures and our policies."