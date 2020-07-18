Former Washington center Bryan Penn-Johnson announced Saturday that he will transfer to LSU.
The 7-foot, 245-pound Utah native played in six games as a redshirt freshman in 2019-20. In limited action, 34 total minutes played, he recorded 11 points, five rebounds and five blocks.
Penn-Johnson announced he would transfer from Washington in June. He was the nation's No. 20 center coming out of Utah's Wasatch Academy in 2018, according to 247Sports.
"I would like to thank all of the coaching staffs that have reached out and recruited me during this difficult process," Penn-Johnson posted on Twitter. "After discussing with my family and loved ones, I have decided that I will be transferring to LSU."
#GeauxTigers 💪🏾🐅 pic.twitter.com/7n8iT6Zr15— King Penny👑👑 (@the_statement14) July 18, 2020
Penn-Johnson adds considerable height to the LSU roster, which didn't have a player over 6-foot-9 last season.
The transfer pickup comes days after five-star center Moussa Cisse chose Memphis over LSU. Cisse, a 6-foot-10 Memphis native, was ranked as the No. 2 center in the nation.