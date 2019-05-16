WHO: Auburn at LSU
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: Auburn is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 20 by Collegiate Baseball.
LIKELY STARTERS: AU – So. LHP Jack Owen (4-1, 1.91 ERA, 42.1 IP, 7 BB, 40 SO); LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (3-2, 6.56 ERA, 35.2 IP, 17 BB, 26 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Sophomore Hal Hughes took advantage of a start last weekend, and he has started at third base each of LSU's last three games. With Hughes playing well, coach Paul Mainieri has moved senior Chris Reid to first base. (Reid started most of the season at third.) The new-look infield has worked well for LSU.