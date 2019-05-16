kentuckylsu.011.031719
LSU's Hal Hughes swings at a pitch against Kentucky on Saturday during the first game of a double header at Alex Box Stadium.

 ADVOCATE PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE.

WHO: Auburn at LSU

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: Auburn is unranked. LSU is ranked No. 20 by Collegiate Baseball.

LIKELY STARTERS: AU – So. LHP Jack Owen (4-1, 1.91 ERA, 42.1 IP, 7 BB, 40 SO); LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (3-2, 6.56 ERA, 35.2 IP, 17 BB, 26 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Sophomore Hal Hughes took advantage of a start last weekend, and he has started at third base each of LSU's last three games. With Hughes playing well, coach Paul Mainieri has moved senior Chris Reid to first base. (Reid started most of the season at third.) The new-look infield has worked well for LSU.

