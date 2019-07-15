HOOVER, Ala. — Southeastern Conference football media days is back here in its traditionally home this year, but it’s just passing through.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Monday morning that the 2020 SEC media days will return to Atlanta for next year’s event, then move on to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2021.
Like last year’s event, the 2020 media days will be held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. It was the first time since SEC media days was launched in 1985 that the event was held somewhere other than the Birmingham area. The 2021 media days will be held at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville.
Sankey thanked the city of Hoover for its hospitality but did not say when media days would return here, a few miles away from the SEC’s headquarters in downtown Birmingham. Before 2018, SEC media days was held here from 2001-17 as well as from 1988-91.
Arlington, Texas, and AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys and the Cotton Bowl, was also considered a contender to host the event.
This year’s SEC media days runs through Thursday at the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey hotel.