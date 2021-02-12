A season high score wasn’t enough for LSU’s gymnastics team to topple No. 1-ranked Florida on Friday night.
The No. 2-ranked Tigers had victory in their grasp until disaster struck on the very final routine. Freshman Haleigh Bryant fell trying to land her last tumbling pass on floor, scoring a 9.425 that forced LSU to count an earlier 9.75 from senior Christina Desiderio.
The Tigers would have needed a 9.875 from Bryant to win, a score that appeared to be well within her grasp until the final pass.
While the result was unlikely to change the national rankings, which are based on season-long meet averages, the win gives Florida the inside track at the SEC regular-season championship with three meets to go. That title is determined by wins and losses in the SEC’s seven regular-season meets.
Florida is 5-0 and 4-0 in the SEC. LSU is 4-1 and 3-1.
The Tigers started out brilliantly, scoring a 49.600 on vault that bettered their previous season high by four-tenths of a point. Four LSU gymnasts scored 9.925 or better, led by a season-high 9.95 from Kiya Johnson and matched one routine later by Bryant. The score gave LSU a two-tenths lead over Florida after the Gators scored a strong 49.400 on uneven bars but had to count a 9.775.
LSU maintained its lead as it moved to bars and Florida went to vault, both teams scoring 49.550s. The Tigers got three more scores of 9.925 or better, led by career high-tying 9.95s from sophomore Alyona Shchennikova and senior Sami Durante in the anchor spot.
The Tigers maintained their two-tenths lead going into the final routine as both teams matched 49.550s, LSU on beam and Florida on floor. The Gators got a perfect 10 from Thomas while LSU countered with four scores of 9.90 on better on beam.
LSU got a total of 13 scores of 9.90 or better on the night, but just two on floor: a career high-tying 9.925 from Shchennikova and a career high 9.925 from freshman Sierra Ballard.
Florida’s Trinity Thomas took the all-around title with a 39.900, the fifth-best all-around score in NCAA history. Thomas also won vault and bars with a pair of 9.975s.
LSU returns to action next Friday at No. 6 Alabama. The meet is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be seen online only via SECNetwork+. The Tigers then go to Kentucky and wrap up the regular season at home against Missouri.